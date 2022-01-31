Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett: The beautiful friendship of an unlikely music duo

31 January 2022, 17:42

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Tony Bennett is one the last-surviving music icons of the golden generation of jazz crooners from as far back as the 1930s, while Lady Gaga is one of the biggest names in pop from 2009 onwards.

Despite the complete difference of their eras, fans and output, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga have struck up an unexpected friendship and partnership.

The duo have released two albums together, headed out on tour and continued to perform until Tony's retirement in late 2021 at the age of 95.

Tony Bennett is famous for his traditional pop standards, and albums in the big band, show tunes, and jazz genres. While Lady Gaga is best known for her pop songs like 'Poker Face' and 'Born this Way', she is also a highly talented pianist and classically-trained singer.

In 2011, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga first met after she performed a version of Nat King Cole's 'Orange Colored Sky' at the Robin Hood Foundation gala in New York City.

Tony asked Gaga to sing a duet with him on his next album Duets II, and the pair recorded 'The Lady Is a Tramp'.

In September 2012, Tony revealed that Gaga wanted to record a jazz album with him. In 2013, Gaga and Tony performed at the final inaugural ball of President Obama's second inauguration, and she announced the album on Twitter.

After Cheek to Cheek's album was a success in 2014, a follow-up titled Love for Sale was released in 2021.

Lady Gaga has remained Tony's close friend and mentée since their first duet over a decade ago.

“The fact that Tony sees me as a natural-born jazz singer is still something that I haven't gotten over,” she told AARP.

Bennett and Gaga recorded the second album together in New York, their hometown, with documentary footage showing how difficult Gaga found it dealing with her friend's mental state.

In a beautiful moment captured at Tony's final live performance, Gaga sings 'The Lady is a Tramp' with the legendary crooner, before helping to escort him off the stage one last time.

"Just simply being the woman that got to walk him off stage, that's enough for me," an emotional Lady Gaga told 60 Minutes.

