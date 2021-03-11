When Lady Gaga sang jaw-dropping acoustic of 'Shallow' for first time to stunned crew of 'A Star Is Born'
11 March 2021, 17:11
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper can be seen sitting next to each other in the footage as the star sings 'Shallow' at a table read for 'A Star Is Born' before filming began for the 2018 Oscar-winning movie.
Lady Gaga's voice is unparalleled and a newly resurfaced video of the star singing 'Shallow' at a Hollywood table read has left us in no doubt.
The video shows Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sitting side-by-side at a table and joined by crew, cast an executives for the movie A Star Is Born.
The 'Monster' star sings is singing the song 'Shallow' for the crew, for what seems to be the first time, unaccompanied and in the silence of the enraptured room.
Bradley Cooper sits by her side watching her avidly as she sings and is the first to congratulate Lady Gaga when she finished singing with a smile and a reassuring squeeze of her shoulder.
'Shallow' was one of the most popular songs of 2018, thanks to its use in the musical drama A Star Is Born and was written by Lady Gaga, Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson for the film's soundtrack.
Lady Gaga described 'Shallow' as a pivotal moment in A Star Is Born, as it delved into Ally and Jackson's conversations and their "need and drive" to move away from the shallow area in their relationship.
The singer told Beats 1 they wrote the track "from the point of view of Ally, it becomes part of the reason they fall in love."
"When I was writing music for the film I had to think about Ally as if she wasn't me. I went with a sound for her, even in the pop realm, that's unlike anything I've ever put out before."
'Shallow' gave Lady Gaga her first UK number one since 2010, and it was a number 5 hit in the US.
It has also won several awards, including two Grammys, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe. It is also nominated for an Oscar.
On January 26, 2019, Bradley Cooper joined Lady Gaga onstage in Las Vegas, marking the first time they performed the song together live and they later sang the song at the 2019 Oscars in front of an audience of 26.5 million people.
Cooper later said he was terrified of going onstage with her, and hoped that his singing was on pitch.