When Lady Gaga sang jaw-dropping acoustic of 'Shallow' for first time to stunned crew of 'A Star Is Born'

11 March 2021, 17:11

Lady Gaga stunned as she sang 'Shallow' for the first time to the cast and crew of 'A Star Is Born'
Lady Gaga stunned as she sang 'Shallow' for the first time to the cast and crew of 'A Star Is Born'. Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Youtube/Lady Gaga

By Giorgina Hamilton

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper can be seen sitting next to each other in the footage as the star sings 'Shallow' at a table read for 'A Star Is Born' before filming began for the 2018 Oscar-winning movie.

Lady Gaga's voice is unparalleled and a newly resurfaced video of the star singing 'Shallow' at a Hollywood table read has left us in no doubt.

The video shows Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sitting side-by-side at a table and joined by crew, cast an executives for the movie A Star Is Born.

See more: Remembering when June Brown and Lady Gaga became best friends

The 'Monster' star sings is singing the song 'Shallow' for the crew, for what seems to be the first time, unaccompanied and in the silence of the enraptured room.

Lady Gaga's voice is unparalleled and a newly resurfaced video of the star singing 'Shallow' at a Hollywood table read has left us in no doubt.
Lady Gaga's voice is unparalleled and a newly resurfaced video of the star singing 'Shallow' at a Hollywood table read has left us in no doubt. Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Youtube/Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga sings 'Shallow' for the crew, for what seems to be the first time, unaccompanied and in the silence of the enraptured room. Pictured, with Bradley Cooper
Lady Gaga sings 'Shallow' for the crew, for what seems to be the first time, unaccompanied and in the silence of the enraptured room. Pictured, with Bradley Cooper. Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Youtube/Lady Gaga
The video shows Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sitting side-by-side at a table and joined by crew, cast an executives for the movie A Star Is Born.
The video shows Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sitting side-by-side at a table and joined by crew, cast an executives for the movie A Star Is Born. Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Youtube/Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper sits by her side watching her avidly as she sings and is the first to congratulate Lady Gaga when she finished singing with a smile and a reassuring squeeze of her shoulder.

See more: Watch Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform a beautiful version of 'Shallow'

'Shallow' was one of the most popular songs of 2018, thanks to its use in the musical drama A Star Is Born and was written by Lady Gaga, Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson for the film's soundtrack.

See more: Commuter sings incredible cover of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' after prankster films 'finish the lyrics' game

Lady Gaga described 'Shallow' as a pivotal moment in A Star Is Born, as it delved into Ally and Jackson's conversations and their "need and drive" to move away from the shallow area in their relationship.

Bradley Cooper sits by her side watching her avidly as she sings and is the first to congratulate Lady Gaga when she finished singing with a smile and a reassuring squeeze of her shoulder.
Bradley Cooper sits by her side watching avidly as she sings and is the first to congratulate Lady Gaga when she finished singing with a smile and a reassuring squeeze of her shoulder. Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Youtube/Lady Gaga
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga became close friends throughout filming and the partnership lead to one of the most popular films of 2018.
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga became close friends throughout filming and the partnership lead to one of the most popular films of 2018. Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Youtube/Lady Gaga

The singer told Beats 1 they wrote the track "from the point of view of Ally, it becomes part of the reason they fall in love."

See more: The Story of... 'Shallow' by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from A Star is Born

"When I was writing music for the film I had to think about Ally as if she wasn't me. I went with a sound for her, even in the pop realm, that's unlike anything I've ever put out before."

See more: Mark Ronson debuts a new Lady Gaga 'Shallow' remix at The Global Awards

'Shallow' gave Lady Gaga her first UK number one since 2010, and it was a number 5 hit in the US.

'Shallow' was one of the most popular songs of 2018, thanks to its use in the musical drama A Star Is Born and was written by Lady Gaga, Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson for the film's soundtrack.
'Shallow' was one of the most popular songs of 2018, thanks to its use in the musical drama A Star Is Born and was written by Lady Gaga, Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson for the film's soundtrack (pictured). Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Youtube/Lady Gaga

It has also won several awards, including two Grammys, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe. It is also nominated for an Oscar.

On January 26, 2019, Bradley Cooper joined Lady Gaga onstage in Las Vegas, marking the first time they performed the song together live and they later sang the song at the 2019 Oscars in front of an audience of 26.5 million people.

See more: Lady Gaga's story behind the final scene in A Star is Born is heartbreaking

Cooper later said he was terrified of going onstage with her, and hoped that his singing was on pitch.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe

Who was Michael Jackson's wife Debbie Rowe?

Michael Jackson

Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey are among the richest singers

These are the top 20 richest singers in the world

The official poster for Madness by Madness 'Before we was we'

Madness to release new TV documentary film 'Before We Was We'
Tina Turner has spoken about the pitfalls on her road to fame and her relationship with Ike Turner in a trailer for the HBO documentary, Tina.

Tina Turner opens up about 'abusive life' in new trailer for sensational documentary

Tina Turner

Upcoming Bee Gees Movie to be directed by Kenneth Branagh

Upcoming Bee Gees movie to be directed by Kenneth Branagh

Bee Gees

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?