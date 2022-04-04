Remembering when June Brown and Lady Gaga became best friends

4 April 2022, 13:41 | Updated: 4 April 2022, 13:48

June Brown and Lady Gaga met on The Graham Norton Show in 2013
June Brown and Lady Gaga met on The Graham Norton Show in 2013. Picture: BBC/Twitter

By Tom Eames

They were the most unlikely duo, but Lady Gaga and June Brown became each other's biggest fans on one amazing night in 2013.

Lady Gaga and EastEnders star June Brown met on The Graham Norton Show when they both appeared as guests.

The two famously hit it off on Graham's sofa, and shared a glass of wine while chatting to the funnyman.

In 2019, June revealed how kind Lady Gaga was to her behind-the-scenes, telling the Daily Star: "She was so funny, intelligent and down to earth, but when she went in front of the press, you could see her put the Gaga persona on."

Gaga was such a big fan that she even invited her to a nightclub in London.

"She saw me sitting on my own and came back, dropped the whole Gaga thing and invited me to a nightclub," she said.

"Sadly I couldn't make it, but I thought what a charming and talented girl."

Brown had impressed Gaga with her style on the show, with the singer saying at the time: "I am a really big fan of yours.
You are so fabulously dressed. I am honoured to be sitting next to you."

She then picked up June's glass of wine and said: "I want to drink from your cup to see what those genes are."

June Brown played Dot Cotton on the soap EastEnders for 35 years.

The actress sadly died on April 3 at her home in Surrey with her family by her side. She was 95 years old.

