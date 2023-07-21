Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies, aged 96

21 July 2023, 13:32 | Updated: 21 July 2023, 13:49

Singer Tony Bennett.
Singer Tony Bennett won 20 Grammy Awards during his over seventy year career. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Singer Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96.

Anthony Dominick Benedetto was born in Long Island, New York on August 3, 1926 to Italian parents, Anna and John Benedetto and grew up in the Astoria section of Queens.

Tony Bennett was 23 years old and singing on stage in Greenwich Village when spotted by Bob Hope.

The comedian recognised his raw talent and took him on the road with him in 1949 – a deal with Columbia Records soon followed.

Tony Bennett pictured performing with Lady Gaga performing at the Grammy Awards in 2015.
Tony Bennett pictured performing with Lady Gaga performing at the Grammy Awards in 2015. Picture: Getty
Tony Bennett started his career when he was spotted by comedian Bob Hope in 1949.
Tony Bennett started his career when he was spotted by comedian Bob Hope in 1949. Picture: Getty

Tony Bennett became known as one of the legendary American singers of the 20th and 21st centuries, performing and mix of traditional pop and jazz standards, and big band tunes.

The singer is best known for his signature song 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' and also had success with chart-toppers such as 'Because of You', 'Rags to Riches', and a remake of Hank Williams’ 'Cold, Cold Heart'.

'I Wanna Be Around', 'The Good Life', and 'Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me)' also became hits for Tony.

The star won many accolades during the span of his career, including 20 Grammy Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Tony Bennett - Boulevard Of Broken Dreams (70th Anniversary Celebration)

Tony Bennett pictured with his wife Susan in 2019.
Tony Bennett pictured with his wife Susan in 2019. Picture: Getty

He was named a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master and a Kennedy Center Honoree and sold over 50 millions records in his lifetime.

Bennett was also a very passionate painter, selling his work under the name Anthony Benedetto.

In 2021, he revealed publicly he had been suffering from Alzheimer's Disease since 2016, saying at the time: "Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer's."

His wife Susan spoke about his diagnosis in 2021, saying: "There's a lot about him that I miss... But when he sings, he's the old Tony."

He is survived by his wife Susan Crow and his four children: Danny, Antonia, Dae and Joanna Bennett.

