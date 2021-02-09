Michael Bublé facts: Singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

8 February 2021, 17:37 | Updated: 9 February 2021, 11:48

Michael Bublé is one of the world's most popular singers, thanks to his charm, amazing stage presence, and of course, an incredible voice.

Here's all the facts about the talented Canadian star that every fan should know:

  1. How old is Michael Bublé and where is he from?

    Michael Steven Bublé was born on September 9, 1975. He celebrated his 44th birthday in 2019.

    He was born in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada to parents Lewis Bublé, a fisherman from the island of Lussino of Italian origins, and Amber.

    Read more: Michael Buble's greatest songs ever, ranked

    He also has two younger sisters: Brandee, a children's book author, and Crystal, an actress.

  2. Who is Michael Bublé's wife and how many children does he have?

    Bublé began dating Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, who appeared in his music video for 'Haven't Met You Yet'.

    Bublé and Lopilato became engaged in November 2009, and married in March 2011 in Buenos Aires.

    Read more: Michael Bublé gushes over wife and three kids in exclusive Smooth Radio interview

    The couple have three children: Noah (born August 2013), Elias (born January 2016), and Vida (born July 2018).

    Their oldest son Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer hepatoblastoma in 2016. The singer canceled his tour after receiving news of the diagnosis. However, Noah has since made a recovery after lengthy treatment.

    Bublé was previously engaged to actress Debbie Timuss, and also dated actress Emily Blunt.

  3. When did he start singing?

    The first time his family noticed his singing abilities, was during Christmas when Bublé was 13 years old.

    They heard him sing the phrase 'May your days be merry and bright' when the family was singing to 'White Christmas' in the car, and the rest is history.

    His first singing jobs were in nightclubs aged 16, and were launched by his Italian grandfather Demetrio Santagà, who offered his plumbing services in exchange for stage time for his grandson.

    As a child entertainer, he used the name 'Mickey Bubbles'.

  4. How many records has he sold?

    Bublé has sold over 75 million records worldwide.

    He has released 10 studio albums, the most recent of which was 2018's Love.

    Read more: When Michael Bublé did an impression of Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ and it was actually really great

    After a highly successful 2009 album Crazy Love, his biggest to date was 2011's Christmas, which continues to perform well every December, with sales of over 12 million.

  5. What is Michael Bublé's net worth?

    Michael Bublé is reported to have an estimated net worth of $60 million (£48m), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

