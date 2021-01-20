When Michael Bublé did an impression of Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ and it was actually really great

20 January 2021, 14:21 | Updated: 20 January 2021, 14:38

Michael Bublé may be famous for his feel good Christmas songs, but what many people don't know is that he does a mean impression of Michael Jackson.
Michael Bublé may be famous for his feel good Christmas songs, but what many people don't know is that he does a mean impression of Michael Jackson. Pictured in Oslo in 2012. Picture: Youtube

Michael Bublé was performing on stage in Oslo, Norway when he broke into an impression of Michael Jackson singing 'Billie Jean' and copied some of the King of Pop's most impressive dance moves.

Michael Bublé may be famous for his feel good Christmas songs, romantic ballads and his crooning voice, but what many people don't know is that he does a mean impression of Michael Jackson.

The Canadian singer was on stage in Oslo, Norway when between songs he started singing the lyrics to the King of Pop's 'Black or White'.

As the audience laughed, Michael then sang the opening lines of MJ's 'Man In The Mirror' before switching back to 'Black or White' and playing the air guitar.

The Canadian singer was on stage in Oslo, Norway when between songs he started singing the lyrics to the King of Pop's 'Black or White'.
The Canadian singer was on stage in Oslo, Norway when between songs he started singing the lyrics to the King of Pop's 'Black or White'. Picture: Youtube
What the crowd clearly thought was just the singer larking about between songs suddenly turned into a whole performance dedicated to Michael Jackson.
What the crowd clearly thought was just the singer larking about between songs suddenly turned into a whole performance dedicated to Michael Jackson. Picture: Youtube
Bublé's house band suddenly started playing the distinctive opening beat to 'Billie Jean' as Michael gave a sensational impression of MJ's dance moves.
Bublé's house band suddenly started playing the distinctive opening beat to 'Billie Jean' as Michael gave a sensational impression of MJ's dance moves. Picture: Youtube

But what the crowd clearly thought was just the singer larking about between songs turned into a whole performance dedicated to Michael Jackson.

Bublé's house band suddenly started playing the distinctive opening beat to 'Billie Jean' as Michael gave a sensational impression of MJ's dance moves.

Moving across the stage he then grabs the microphone and starts to sing the lyrics to 'Billie Jean', giving an incredible tribute to Michael Jackson.

The singer then grabs a black fedora from the band, before moonwalking his way back down to the front of the stage and throwing the hat to the delighted audience.

The singer's Crazy Love tour was almost two years long and saw the Canadian star play 21 countries while visiting the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa.
The singer's Crazy Love tour was almost two years long and saw the Canadian star play 21 countries while visiting the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa. Picture: Getty

The footage was filmed on April 17, 2012 during Michael Bublé's Crazy Love Tour.

The singer's fourth tour was almost two years long and saw the Canadian star play 21 countries while visiting the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa.

Over one million fans came to see Michael Bublé perform and in 2010 Pollstar announced it was the the sixth-highest grossing tour, earning over $100 million worldwide.

Bublé's most recent project has been an incredible new song released with our very own Gary Barlow.

Released at the end of 2020, 'Elita' is a collaboration the Take That singer and Latin star Sebastian Yatra released on Gary Barlow's new album Music Played By Humans.

The star has described the track as “salsa-infused pop” and gave an incredible performance of the song during our Smooth Sessions gig with Gary Barlow on December 18, 2020.

Gary Barlow, Michael Buble and Sebastian Yatra have collaborated on new song 'Elita'
Gary Barlow, Michael Buble and Sebastian Yatra have collaborated on new song 'Elita'. Picture: Twitter/Gary Barlow

Speaking about the track, Gary said: “'Elita' is a song about witnessing the power of women — that’s really at the core of this track.

“Originally it was just the two of us, but then Michael said he knew this amazing talent that would be perfect for the song.

“Within an hour we were all on the phone and when Sebastián sent the track back, we were just thrilled.

"He has this amazing charisma — it just sounded so authentic.”

