Michael Bublé reveals his "unreal" phone chat with hero Paul McCartney

By Mayer Nissim

Michael Bublé's cover of Paul McCartney's 'My Valentine' is produced by the Beatle himself.

Michael Bublé releases his ninth studio album later this month.

Higher is out next Friday and mixes up his covers of well-known songs and a handful of Bublé originals.

As well as versions of Bob Dylan's 'Make You Feel My Love', Sam Cooke’s 'Bring It On Home To Me' and Barry White's 'You’re The First, The Last, My Everything', the album also features a cover of Paul McCartney's 'My Valentine', produced by the former Beatles man.

Bublé told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he got in touch with Sir Paul about the track, but never actually expected a response.

"His manager sent my manager a note from Paul saying, 'We hear you're doing this record, we think you'll do a great job covering this song. It's a song that means a lot to him'," Bublé said.

"We arranged this little demo and sent it Sir Paul. I sent it to him with my phone number, never thinking I would ever get a call.

"And I was driving on Sunset in LA and the phone rang from a [UK] +44 number And I said, 'Hello' and this beautiful voice said, 'Hi. It's Paul Mac.'

"And I panicked, and I swear to God, I said, 'It's Mickey Bubs'."

He added: "And I asked him, I said, 'I never want to put you on the spot, but I know you could take good and turn it into great'.

"He told me the story of the song and how much it meant to him.... I thought it was a beautiful love story.

"He's incredible. Thank God I didn't watch the Let It Be documentary beause I was already nervous.. he's unreal."

'My Valentine' originally featured on McCartney's Kisses on the Bottom, one of only two original compositions on the 2012 album.

Bublé will support Higher with a tour of outdoor UK venues in July 2022.

He previously said of his new album: "This time out, I opened myself up completely to trying new things. I dug deeper while working and surrounding myself with the greatest music makers on the planet with gigantic imaginations.

"Whether it was sitting down to write with Ryan Tedder and Greg Wells, recording three songs in one day with my pal Bob Rock along with 40 of the most amazing musicians off the studio floor who hadn’t played music in 15 months, dancing around laughing and crying in my underwear in my home studio when a song sounded just right, every moment felt magical or that the universe was conspiring to bring me to this moment in time 20 years into this amazing ride I’ve been on.

"I have never been more excited after completing an album.”