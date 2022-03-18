Michael Bublé reveals his "unreal" phone chat with hero Paul McCartney

18 March 2022, 10:58

By Mayer Nissim

Michael Bublé's cover of Paul McCartney's 'My Valentine' is produced by the Beatle himself.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Michael Bublé releases his ninth studio album later this month.

Higher is out next Friday and mixes up his covers of well-known songs and a handful of Bublé originals.

As well as versions of Bob Dylan's 'Make You Feel My Love', Sam Cooke’s 'Bring It On Home To Me' and Barry White's 'You’re The First, The Last, My Everything', the album also features a cover of Paul McCartney's 'My Valentine', produced by the former Beatles man.

Bublé told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he got in touch with Sir Paul about the track, but never actually expected a response.

"His manager sent my manager a note from Paul saying, 'We hear you're doing this record, we think you'll do a great job covering this song. It's a song that means a lot to him'," Bublé said.

"We arranged this little demo and sent it Sir Paul. I sent it to him with my phone number, never thinking I would ever get a call.

"And I was driving on Sunset in LA and the phone rang from a [UK] +44 number And I said, 'Hello' and this beautiful voice said, 'Hi. It's Paul Mac.'

"And I panicked, and I swear to God, I said, 'It's Mickey Bubs'."

He added: "And I asked him, I said, 'I never want to put you on the spot, but I know you could take good and turn it into great'.

"He told me the story of the song and how much it meant to him.... I thought it was a beautiful love story.

"He's incredible. Thank God I didn't watch the Let It Be documentary beause I was already nervous.. he's unreal."

'My Valentine' originally featured on McCartney's Kisses on the Bottom, one of only two original compositions on the 2012 album.

Bublé will support Higher with a tour of outdoor UK venues in July 2022.

He previously said of his new album: "This time out, I opened myself up completely to trying new things. I dug deeper while working and surrounding myself with the greatest music makers on the planet with gigantic imaginations.

"Whether it was sitting down to write with Ryan Tedder and Greg Wells, recording three songs in one day with my pal Bob Rock along with 40 of the most amazing musicians off the studio floor who hadn’t played music in 15 months, dancing around laughing and crying in my underwear in my home studio when a song sounded just right, every moment felt magical or that the universe was conspiring to bring me to this moment in time 20 years into this amazing ride I’ve been on.

"I have never been more excited after completing an album.”

More from Michael Bublé news

See more More from Michael Bublé news

Michael Buble

Michael Bublé's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé facts: Singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Michael Buble's romcom homage video

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana recreate classic romcoms in fantastic new music video
Michael Bublé and his wife are expecting their fourth child

Michael Bublé's wife Luisana showcases baby bump for first time in new music video I'll Never Not Love You
Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana are expecting their fourth baby

Michael Buble's wife Luisana pregnant with fourth child as she reveals bump in new music video
Michael Buble - Higher

Michael Bublé announces new album 'Higher' featuring Barry White and Paul McCartney covers

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Dusty Springfield

Dusty Springfield facts: Singer's partner, family, career and death explained

Music

Dusty Springfield in 1966

Dusty Springfield's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

Freddie Mercury appeared gaunt in his final music video 'These Are the Days of Our Lives'

Watch the heartbreaking final video footage of Freddie Mercury

Queen

Michael Jackson was one of the greatest ever performers. (Photo by Pete Still/Redferns)

How a near-fatal stage accident had Michael Jackson literally hanging on for his life

Michael Jackson

Lo Fi Minnie Mouse

Minnie Mouse presents a cool new lofi chill-out album of Disney classics

Chill