Michael Bublé's wife Luisana showcases baby bump for first time in new music video I'll Never Not Love You

Michael Bublé and his wife are expecting their fourth child. Picture: Michael Buble / YouTube / Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have confirmed they are expecting their fourth child in a new music video.

Michael Bublé's wife Luisana Lopilato has shown off her growing baby bump in his new video, I'll Never Not Love You.

The music video recreates iconic love scenes from all the classic romance films, including The Notebook, Titanic and Love Actually.

And the couple also used it as an opportunity to reveal Luisana, 34, is expecting her fourth baby.

In the final scene, Luisana can be seen with her bump on display as she leaves a supermarket with Michael and their three children - Noah, eight, Elias, six, and Vida, three - in tow.

The exciting news was later confirmed when Michael and Luisana both shared a sweet photo of the pair skiing, with the caption: "Oops we did it again."

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “Awww so many sunshine congratulations!!!!🌞🌞”

“You could see the bump in the new video! My mom caught it and we had to rewind! Congrats Bubles! ❤️,” said another.

A third added: “So happy for you all !! Congratulations 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ xxx.”

Michael later confirmed his family is growing an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday, adding: “This will be the first time that I actually say these words, but yes, my wife and I are grateful to be expecting our fourth.”

Luisana Lopilato showed off her baby bump in Michael Bublé's new music video. Picture: YouTube

The couple got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot two years later in 2011.

Speaking about working with his wife in his latest project, Michael recently told his followers: “Haven’t Met You Yet was the beautiful start of a true romance.

“10 years later, the story continues in the extraordinary sequel I’ll Never Not Love You. 2.22.22.”

Luisana added: “You can’t imagine how happy and glad i feel about working with Mike, and spending 3 days with him on set. I admire him so much, he is the #1 in everything he does, so professional!

Luisana Lopilato is expecting her fourth child with Michael Bublé. Picture: Instagram

“Thank you mi amor for always trust in me and being my best friend. Thank you for make me feel that I am a great woman, actress, mum. You encourage me to be always a best person.

“It’s impossible to express just in one post how I feel right now! Stay tuned for our new video, a recap of our love story during this 14 years together.”

Elsewhere in the video, other love stories acted out include Sixteen Candles, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, and Casablanca.