Michael Bublé's wife Luisana showcases baby bump for first time in new music video I'll Never Not Love You

23 February 2022, 08:47 | Updated: 23 February 2022, 09:00

Michael Bublé and his wife are expecting their fourth child
Michael Bublé and his wife are expecting their fourth child. Picture: Michael Buble / YouTube / Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have confirmed they are expecting their fourth child in a new music video.

Michael Bublé's wife Luisana Lopilato has shown off her growing baby bump in his new video, I'll Never Not Love You.

The music video recreates iconic love scenes from all the classic romance films, including The Notebook, Titanic and Love Actually.

And the couple also used it as an opportunity to reveal Luisana, 34, is expecting her fourth baby.

In the final scene, Luisana can be seen with her bump on display as she leaves a supermarket with Michael and their three children - Noah, eight, Elias, six, and Vida, three - in tow.

The exciting news was later confirmed when Michael and Luisana both shared a sweet photo of the pair skiing, with the caption: "Oops we did it again."

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “Awww so many sunshine congratulations!!!!🌞🌞”

“You could see the bump in the new video! My mom caught it and we had to rewind! Congrats Bubles! ❤️,” said another.

A third added: “So happy for you all !! Congratulations 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ xxx.”

Michael later confirmed his family is growing an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday, adding: “This will be the first time that I actually say these words, but yes, my wife and I are grateful to be expecting our fourth.”

Luisana Lopilato showed off her baby bump in Michael Bublé's new music video
Luisana Lopilato showed off her baby bump in Michael Bublé's new music video. Picture: YouTube

The couple got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot two years later in 2011.

Speaking about working with his wife in his latest project, Michael recently told his followers: “Haven’t Met You Yet was the beautiful start of a true romance.

“10 years later, the story continues in the extraordinary sequel I’ll Never Not Love You. 2.22.22.”

Luisana added: “You can’t imagine how happy and glad i feel about working with Mike, and spending 3 days with him on set. I admire him so much, he is the #1 in everything he does, so professional!

Luisana Lopilato is expecting her fourth child with Michael Bublé
Luisana Lopilato is expecting her fourth child with Michael Bublé. Picture: Instagram

“Thank you mi amor for always trust in me and being my best friend. Thank you for make me feel that I am a great woman, actress, mum. You encourage me to be always a best person.

“It’s impossible to express just in one post how I feel right now! Stay tuned for our new video, a recap of our love story during this 14 years together.”

Elsewhere in the video, other love stories acted out include Sixteen Candles, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, and Casablanca.

More from Michael Bublé news

See more More from Michael Bublé news

Michael Buble

Michael Bublé's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé facts: Singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana are expecting their fourth baby

Michael Buble's wife Luisana pregnant with fourth child as she reveals bump in new music video
Michael Buble - Higher

Michael Bublé announces new album 'Higher' featuring Barry White and Paul McCartney covers
Michael Bublé speaks about his family to Smooth Radio

Michael Bublé gives lovely update on son Noah and doesn't rule out having more kids
Michael Bublé announces a brand new UK tour

Michael Bublé announces new UK tour dates for 2022 at amazing venues

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Elton John forced to make emergency landing after private jet failure at 10,000ft

Elton John forced to make emergency landing after private jet failure at 10,000ft

Elton John

Dolly Parton "cried all night" after rejecting Elvis Presley's bid to sing 'I Will Always Love You'

Dolly Parton "cried all night" after rejecting Elvis Presley's bid to sing 'I Will Always Love You'

Dolly Parton

Peaky Blinders actor Kingsley Ben-Adir cast as Bob Marley in new biopic

Peaky Blinders actor Kingsley Ben-Adir cast as Bob Marley in new biopic

Bob Marley

Tom Hanks (right) plays Colonel Tom Parker (left) in the Elvis Presley biopic

Who was Colonel Tom Parker? Elvis Presley's manager played by Tom Hanks in new film

Elvis Presley

The new Elvis biopic explores Presley's life in three sections.

Does Austin Butler sing in the new Elvis biopic? The Elvis Presley vocals explained

Elvis Presley