Michael Buble's wife Luisana pregnant with fourth child as she reveals bump in new music video

By Naomi Bartram

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting another baby together.

Congratulations are in order because Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are set to welcome their fourth child together.

Luisana has reportedly unveiled her baby bump in Michael’s brand music video for upcoming single I’ll Never Not Love You.

In one scene, seen by TMZ, the 34-year-old appears next to him in a shop before revealing her stomach as they left the store together.

The parents are yet to speak out on the news, but the video is set to be released later this week.

It will tribute some of cinemas romantic moments and will give a sweet nod to the time the pair first appeared on camera together in Michael’s Haven’t Met You Yet video back in 2009.

Speaking about his latest project, Michael, 46, said: “Haven’t Met You Yet was the beautiful start of a true romance.

“10 years later, the story continues in the extraordinary sequel I’ll Never Not Love You. 2.22.22.”

Opening up about filming the video with her husband, Luisana added: “You can’t imagine how happy and glad i feel about working with Mike, and spending 3 days with him on set. I admire him so much, he is the #1 in everything he does, so professional!

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting a baby. Picture: Getty Images

“Thank you mi amor for always trust in me and being my best friend. Thank you for make me feel that I am a great woman, actress, mum. You encourage me to be always a best person.

“It’s impossible to express just in one post how I feel right now! Stay tuned for our new video, a recap of our love story during this 14 years together.”

Michael and Luisana got engaged back in 2009 and married two years later. They now share three children Noah, Elias and Vida.

Their oldest son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, which lead the singer to cancel his tour and all music plans during chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments. Noah has since fully recovered.

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato have been together for ten years. Picture: Alamy

This comes after the singer previously opened up about wanting another baby to Kate Garraway in Smooth's Global Player exclusive special A Christmas Celebration, which can be heard in full here.

He said at the time: "As a matter of fact, the other day, my wife actually said to me, 'Maybe we’ll have one more?' And I said, 'Well, babe, I don’t know.'

"She started to giggle. I said, 'Why are you laughing?' She said, 'Because I think it’s so cute that you think you have an option.'

"I have no idea. I’m just the piece that makes it work. I’m happy to do the homework, too. I’m still happy to do the work with whatever my wife wants. Of course, I look at my three beautiful kids, and how could I not want to have another little one? Oh my God."