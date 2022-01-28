Michael Bublé announces new album 'Higher' featuring Barry White and Paul McCartney covers

28 January 2022, 08:30 | Updated: 28 January 2022, 12:09

Michael Bublé's new album Higher
Michael Bublé's new album Higher. Picture: Warner Records

By Tom Eames

Michael Bublé is back with a new album and it will feature a mix of classic songs and original tunes that are bound to get stuck in your head.

Michael Bublé will release his 11th studio album Higher on March 25, including fantastic new single 'I'll Never Not Love You'.

It is Michael's first studio album in three years, and it will also feature a duet with country legend Willie Nelson on his classic song 'Crazy', and a new version of Paul McCartney's stunning ballad 'My Valentine'.

There will also be a cover of Bob Dylan's 'Make You Feel My Love', made famous by Adele, plus his own take on Sam Cooke’s 'Bring It On Home To Me', 'You’re The First, The Last, My Everything' by Barry White, and the iconic song 'Smile'.

Michael said of the album: “This time out, I opened myself up completely to trying new things. I dug deeper while working and surrounding myself with the greatest music makers on the planet with gigantic imaginations.

"Whether it was sitting down to write with Ryan Tedder and Greg Wells, recording three songs in one day with my pal Bob Rock along with 40 of the most amazing musicians off the studio floor who hadn’t played music in 15 months, dancing around laughing and crying in my underwear in my home studio when a song sounded just right, every moment felt magical or that the universe was conspiring to bring me to this moment in time 20 years into this amazing ride I’ve been on.

"I have never been more excited after completing an album.”

The tracklisting is:

  1. I'll Never Not Love You
  2. My Valentine
  3. A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square
  4. Make You Feel My Love
  5. Baby I'll Wait
  6. Higher
  7. Crazy (with Willie Nelson)
  8. Bring it on Home to Me
  9. Don't Get Around Much Anymore
  10. Mother
  11. Don't Take Your Love Away from Me
  12. You're the First, the Last, My Everything
  13. Smile

He will support the album with a series of live dates across the UK in 2022.

Michael previously teased the album when speaking exclusively to Smooth's Kate Garraway in December, saying that he thinks it could be his "best" album to date.

