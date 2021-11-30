On Air Now
30 November 2021, 10:14 | Updated: 30 November 2021, 10:35
Michael Bublé will return to the UK with a tour of stunning open-air venues in 2022, and we can't wait to see him again!
Set to be some of the most visually stunning shows of 2022, An Evening with Michael Bublé will see Michael host a series of summer dates at picturesque locations.
The tour was originally planned for summer 2020 and 2021, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, he now plans to return next year.
Not only that, but Michael has added two extra dates at Waddesdon Manor and Kelso Floors Castle.
Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 9am on Fri December 3 here.
The tour dates in full are:
JULY 2022
Make sure to check out Smooth Radio's Global Player exclusive interview with Michael Bublé and Kate Garraway, celebrating 10 years of his iconic Christmas album.