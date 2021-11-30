Michael Bublé announces new UK tour dates for 2022 at amazing venues

30 November 2021, 10:14 | Updated: 30 November 2021, 10:35

By Tom Eames

Michael Bublé will return to the UK with a tour of stunning open-air venues in 2022, and we can't wait to see him again!

Set to be some of the most visually stunning shows of 2022, An Evening with Michael Bublé will see Michael host a series of summer dates at picturesque locations.

The tour was originally planned for summer 2020 and 2021, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, he now plans to return next year.

Not only that, but Michael has added two extra dates at Waddesdon Manor and Kelso Floors Castle.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 9am on Fri December 3 here.

Michael Bublé UK 2022 tour
Michael Bublé UK 2022 tour. Picture: Michael Buble
Michael Bublé announces a brand new UK tour
Michael Bublé announces a brand new UK tour. Picture: Getty

The tour dates in full are:

JULY 2022

  • Sat 2: Waddesdon Manor Buckinghamshire - new date
  • Mon 4: Kelso Floors Castle - new date
  • Weds 6: Riverside, Durham
  • Fri 8: Leeds Harewood House
  • Sat 9: The Incora County Ground, Derby
  • Mon 11: Norfolk Blickling Estate
  • Weds 13: Warwick Castle
  • Fri 15: Bath Royal Crescent
  • Sat 16: Bath Royal Crescent
  • Mon 18: New Milton Chewton Glen
  • Weds 20: Cardiff Castle
  • Thurs 21: The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
  • Sat 23: Hatfield House
  • Sun 24: Canterbury The Spitfire Ground
  • Mon 25: Exeter Powderham Castle

Make sure to check out Smooth Radio's Global Player exclusive interview with Michael Bublé and Kate Garraway, celebrating 10 years of his iconic Christmas album.

