Michael Bublé announces new UK tour dates for 2022 at amazing venues

By Tom Eames

Michael Bublé will return to the UK with a tour of stunning open-air venues in 2022, and we can't wait to see him again!

Set to be some of the most visually stunning shows of 2022, An Evening with Michael Bublé will see Michael host a series of summer dates at picturesque locations.

The tour was originally planned for summer 2020 and 2021, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, he now plans to return next year.

Not only that, but Michael has added two extra dates at Waddesdon Manor and Kelso Floors Castle.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 9am on Fri December 3 here.

Michael Bublé UK 2022 tour. Picture: Michael Buble

The tour dates in full are:

JULY 2022

Sat 2: Waddesdon Manor Buckinghamshire - new date

Mon 4: Kelso Floors Castle - new date

Weds 6: Riverside, Durham

Fri 8: Leeds Harewood House

Sat 9: The Incora County Ground, Derby

Mon 11: Norfolk Blickling Estate

Weds 13: Warwick Castle

Fri 15: Bath Royal Crescent

Sat 16: Bath Royal Crescent

Mon 18: New Milton Chewton Glen

Weds 20: Cardiff Castle

Thurs 21: The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Sat 23: Hatfield House

Sun 24: Canterbury The Spitfire Ground

Mon 25: Exeter Powderham Castle

