Michael Bublé celebrates 10 years of Christmas album with Kate Garraway interview special on Smooth

By Tom Eames

Michael Bublé's Christmas album has become the soundtrack to the festive season for millions of people around the world since its release in 2011.

Now, 10 years on, Michael is back with a special deluxe edition of the iconic album, featuring brand new songs and collaborations.

To celebrate the milestone, in a Global Player-exclusive show, Smooth's Kate Garraway chats to Michael to speak about his music, Christmas, family life and his marriage, his son’s battle with cancer, moving house and lots more.

In a revealing and at times emotional interview, Michael and Kate both open up about how the past couple of years have been a challenge for them and their family, and how Christmas provides a much-needed positive boost that we all need.

During the chat, Michael also picks out some of his favourite songs by the likes of Take That and Phil Collins, and we hear some of his greatest Christmas tunes.

We also hear his brand new songs - 'Christmas Sweater' and 'Let It Snow' - which feature on the new edition of the album, released on Friday (November 19).

Michael Bublé and Kate Garraway. Picture: Smooth/Global

Michael speaks about whether he and his wife Luisana may have more children, and what he really thinks about being associated so closely with Christmas.

A Christmas Celebration with Michael Bublé and Kate Garraway is a Global Player exclusive and can be heard as a playlist 24/7.

To listen, download the Global Player app or if you're on desktop, you can head over here.