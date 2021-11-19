Michael Bublé celebrates 10 years of Christmas album with Kate Garraway interview special on Smooth

19 November 2021, 02:00

By Tom Eames

Michael Bublé's Christmas album has become the soundtrack to the festive season for millions of people around the world since its release in 2011.

Now, 10 years on, Michael is back with a special deluxe edition of the iconic album, featuring brand new songs and collaborations.

To celebrate the milestone, in a Global Player-exclusive show, Smooth's Kate Garraway chats to Michael to speak about his music, Christmas, family life and his marriage, his son’s battle with cancer, moving house and lots more.

In a revealing and at times emotional interview, Michael and Kate both open up about how the past couple of years have been a challenge for them and their family, and how Christmas provides a much-needed positive boost that we all need.

Listen on Global Player here

During the chat, Michael also picks out some of his favourite songs by the likes of Take That and Phil Collins, and we hear some of his greatest Christmas tunes.

We also hear his brand new songs - 'Christmas Sweater' and 'Let It Snow' - which feature on the new edition of the album, released on Friday (November 19).

Michael Bublé and Kate Garraway
Michael Bublé and Kate Garraway. Picture: Smooth/Global

Michael speaks about whether he and his wife Luisana may have more children, and what he really thinks about being associated so closely with Christmas.

A Christmas Celebration with Michael Bublé and Kate Garraway is a Global Player exclusive and can be heard as a playlist 24/7.

To listen, download the Global Player app or if you're on desktop, you can head over here.

More from Michael Bublé news

See more More from Michael Bublé news

Michael Buble

Michael Bublé's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé facts: Singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Michael Bublé invited a fan to sing at his concert

Michael Bublé stunned by fan’s incredible impromptu performance of 'Fly Me To The Moon'
Michael Buble will release a special edition of his Christmas album

Michael Bublé announces super deluxe edition of 'Christmas' album to celebrate 10th anniversary
Michael Bublé sung alongside his teenage fan

The moment Michael Bublé pulls 15-year-old fan on stage for incredible live duet
Justyn Skubovius sang with Michael Buble in Winnepeg

When Michael Bublé was shocked by carpet fitter's incredible singing voice at concert
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Simon Cowell came up with the Westlife stool idea

Westlife reveal how Simon Cowell invented their iconic 'stand-up at the key change' move

Westlife

John Lennon and Yoko Ono - Happy Xmas (War is Over)

Why is John Lennon’s team tracking down the ‘Happy Xmas (War is Over)’ children's choir?

John Lennon

How I’m A Celebrity's Arlene Phillips flawlessly created the choreography for Elton John’s ‘I’m Still Standing’ video

How I’m A Celebrity's Arlene Phillips flawlessly created the choreography for Elton John’s ‘I’m Still Standing’ video

Elton John

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the Oscars

Bradley Cooper addresses the rumours that he dated Lady Gaga after A Star is Born

TV & Film

David Bowie and Iman in 2007

David Bowie's wife Iman says she'll never remarry after his death

David Bowie