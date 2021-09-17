Michael Bublé announces super deluxe edition of 'Christmas' album to celebrate 10th anniversary

17 September 2021, 17:43

Michael Buble will release a special edition of his Christmas album
Michael Buble will release a special edition of his Christmas album. Picture: Michael Buble/Warner Records

By Tom Eames

For the past 10 years, Christmas only officially begins when you first chuck on Michael Bublé's festive collection.

Yep, it's been a whole decade since Michael Bublé first became the King of Christmas, when he first released his now iconic Christmas album.

To celebrate the album's 10th anniversary, Michael is treating fans to a special Super Deluxe Limited Edition Box Set.

The 2021 box set, to be released on November 12 in the US and Canada, and November 19 internationally, will be this year's ultimate festive gift for music lovers.

It will include a 7-track bonus CD with songs personally selected by Michael, and featuring two newly recorded songs: the original track 'The Christmas Sweater', and a new studio version of 'Let It Snow!', recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London with the BBC Big Band Orchestra.

Alongside the original CD includes:

  • 48-Page Hardbound Book including a personal new letter from the artist to his fans
  • Individually numbered 12 x 12 lithograph
  • An exclusive green vinyl version of the original album.
  • DVD: The Making of Christmas - a full behind-the-scenes and in the studio compilation of special moments filmed during the recording of the album with frequent Bublé commentary
  • Exclusive unique Christmas ornament, plus 6 sheets of wrapping paper and 6 Christmas cards

Michael Bublé's Christmas has sold over 16 million albums over the years, and has had 4 billion streams worldwide.

It has annually re-entered the charts every year, even reaching number one in the UK in 2020.

