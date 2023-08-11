Michael Bublé is moved to tears as son Noah, 9, plays his song on the piano

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

His son surprised him by learning the song while Bublé was away on tour

Michael Bublé, 47, was left visibly moved as he witnessed his 9-year-old son Noah deliver a heartwarming rendition of his own song, 'I'll Never Not Love You,' on the piano.

In the touching moment from 2022, Bublé shared a video of him singing as his son played the song's melody, on his Instagram account.

Michael Bublé revealed that Noah had diligently practised the song while he was away on tour, explaining that his son had 'worked so hard' to learn the song and was 'so proud of him'.

The proud father couldn't help but express his emotion, captioning the post with the words, "More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body!"

In the video, Noah can be seen playing the piano as his father sings the lyrics to the song, telling his followers he was 'getting choked up' as he sang.

The Instagram video quickly garnered attention from fans and followers, who were equally touched by the loving father-son moment.

One commented, "As a mother to two boys, the look in your eyes fills me with so much happiness. Such pride! His talent and your smile."

Another shared, "Playing music with your kids is one of the most amazing parts of being a parent. I was playing guitar the other day with my daughter and started ugly crying."

A third praised Noah's piano-playing skills, "When he nails that syncopation and it’s so good it takes you off guard."

The video comes seven years after the young musician bravely battled hepatoblastoma, a form of liver cancer, when he was just a toddler in 2016.

The now nine-year-old boy underwent gruelling treatment and was announced to be cancer-free the following year.

Speaking about the diagnosis earlier this year, Michael Bublé has revealed the profound change the situation had on his life.

"That, of course, changed me in a big way – it changed what mattered to me, it changed how I saw life," he told Red Magazine in a new interview.

"For most of my life as an entertainer and, especially on stage, I’d become my alter ego."

Michael added: "I’d become the superhero I always wanted to be. Then my wife and I went through this unthinkable thing, and I lost that alter ego."

When Noah was diagnosed, Michael cancelled his world tour and took a year's break to focus solely on being with his son and family.

Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, who share three children—Noah, Elias, and daughter Vida—welcomed their fourth child on August 19, 2022.