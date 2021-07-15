The moment Michael Bublé pulls 15-year-old fan on stage for incredible live duet

Michael Bublé sung alongside his teenage fan. Picture: YouTube/Michael Bublé

By Naomi Bartram

Michael Bublé invited a young fan on stage for an amazing duet back in 2010.

After two decades in the spotlight, Michael Bublé knows how to wow an audience.

But it was 15-year-old fan Sam who stole the show during one performance in 2010.

In an unearthed clip, Bublé can be seen chatting to a woman in the audience at one of his concerts in Birmingham, who tells him that her son would love to perform with him.

Bublé then goes on to invite 15-year-old Sam on stage to give him the chance to show off his voice.

What happens next is amazing, as Michael asks his band to play 'Feeling Good' by Nina Simone.

As the instruments start to play, Bublé sings the first line before handing the microphone to Sam for the second line.

When Sam then delivers the powerful notes, Bublé is amazed by his vocals and jumps up, almost knocking him over.

He then gets Sam up alongside him and the pair belt out an amazing duet, making the crowd go wild.

Michael Bublé sung on stage with a fan. Picture: Alamy

The clip was originally shown during a documentary about Michael’s career back in 2010 and it’s fair to say fans absolutely loved it, with the clip racking up more than 30 million views.

One person wrote: “He sounds more like Michael Bublé, than Michael Bublé.”

“Michael's reaction to his singing gives me goosebumps every time,” said another, while a third added: “Michael Bublé: I'm about to start this man's whole career”.

A fourth wrote: "Michael Bublé is a class act to let him come up and sing with him. That’s a moment he will never forget."

And it looks like the duet cemented Sam’s love of music, as he is now a singer, songwriter.

His YouTube channel currently has 25.5k subscribers and he often shares videos of his latest tracks, as well as covers.