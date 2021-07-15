The moment Michael Bublé pulls 15-year-old fan on stage for incredible live duet

15 July 2021, 11:57

Michael Bublé sung alongside his teenage fan
Michael Bublé sung alongside his teenage fan. Picture: YouTube/Michael Bublé

By Naomi Bartram

Michael Bublé invited a young fan on stage for an amazing duet back in 2010.

After two decades in the spotlight, Michael Bublé knows how to wow an audience.

But it was 15-year-old fan Sam who stole the show during one performance in 2010.

When Michael Bublé was shocked by carpet fitter's incredible singing voice at concert

In an unearthed clip, Bublé can be seen chatting to a woman in the audience at one of his concerts in Birmingham, who tells him that her son would love to perform with him.

Bublé then goes on to invite 15-year-old Sam on stage to give him the chance to show off his voice.

What happens next is amazing, as Michael asks his band to play 'Feeling Good' by Nina Simone.

Michael Bublé's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

As the instruments start to play, Bublé sings the first line before handing the microphone to Sam for the second line.

When Sam then delivers the powerful notes, Bublé is amazed by his vocals and jumps up, almost knocking him over.

He then gets Sam up alongside him and the pair belt out an amazing duet, making the crowd go wild.

Michael Bublé sung on stage with a fan
Michael Bublé sung on stage with a fan. Picture: Alamy

The clip was originally shown during a documentary about Michael’s career back in 2010 and it’s fair to say fans absolutely loved it, with the clip racking up more than 30 million views.

One person wrote: “He sounds more like Michael Bublé, than Michael Bublé.”

Michael Bublé announces rescheduled UK tour dates for 2021 including brand new venues

“Michael's reaction to his singing gives me goosebumps every time,” said another, while a third added: “Michael Bublé: I'm about to start this man's whole career”.

A fourth wrote: "Michael Bublé is a class act to let him come up and sing with him. That’s a moment he will never forget."

And it looks like the duet cemented Sam’s love of music, as he is now a singer, songwriter.

His YouTube channel currently has 25.5k subscribers and he often shares videos of his latest tracks, as well as covers.

More from Michael Bublé news

See more More from Michael Bublé news

Michael Buble

Michael Bublé's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé facts: Singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Justyn Skubovius sang with Michael Buble in Winnepeg

When Michael Bublé was shocked by carpet fitter's incredible singing voice at concert
Michael Bublé may be famous for his feel good Christmas songs, but what many people don't know is that he does a mean impression of Michael Jackson. Pictured in Oslo in 2012.

When Michael Bublé did an impression of Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ and it was actually really great
Michael Bublé announces a brand new UK tour

Michael Bublé announces rescheduled UK tour dates for 2021 including brand new venues
Dolly Parton and Michael Bublé have recorded a Christmas song together

Dolly Parton and Michael Bublé have recorded a new Christmas song together - listen now

Dolly Parton

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Everything you need to know about the Celine Dion unofficial biopic

The unofficial Celine Dion biopic: What is ‘Aline’ about and how can I watch it?

Celine Dion

Brian May has shared footage of his flooded home

Queen's Brian May says he's 'devastated' as he shares footage of flooded west London home

Queen

Bob Marley musical cast

Bob Marley musical Get Up, Stand Up! gets full cast announcement

Bob Marley

Brian May has said he thinks Freddie Mercury would still be part of Queen now

Brian May says Freddie Mercury would still be performing with Queen today if he were alive

Freddie Mercury

The Foo Fighters have transformed into the Dee Gees

Foo Fighters transform into Bee Gees tribute band for lively ‘You Should Be Dancing’ performance

Bee Gees