Michael Bublé would love to do a Bond theme but has a theory on why he has no chance

25 March 2022, 12:56

By Mayer Nissim

Michael Bublé is the ultimate modern crooner and one of the biggest selling artists around.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Michael Bublé has just released his 11th studio album Higher, which is sure to follow its predecessors and race up the charts all over the world.

But despite his illustrious life in music, Bublé has one career goal that he thinks he'll never manage to achieve.

Quizzed on whether he would like to record a James Bond theme, Bublé told BBC News that he would love to, but he thinks it just won't happen for one odd reason.

“I would do a killer theme, but unfortunately I would have to not be born in Canada," Bublé said.

"Name someone who's not English."

The interviewer pointed out that American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish had performed the most recent Bond theme, the multi-award-winning 'No Time To Die', which she co-wrote with her brother Finneas O'Connell.

“She did not!" a surprised Bublé replied.

"Maybe it's because she’s so awesome. Maybe if you're THAT awesome you don't need the passport. Is she English? A Little bit English? She sounds very English. 'Billie Aiiiiilish'."

Michael Buble - James Bond 007 singer?
Michael Buble - James Bond 007 singer? Picture: Alamy

We think Bublé might be a bit confused by the relatively recent back-to-back themes by Adele and Sam Smith, because it turns out that most Bond themes haven't actually been recorded by English singers.

Looking at the 24 official 007 themes with vocals, only five have actually been sung by English stars: 'From Russia With Love' by Matt Munro, 'Live and Let Die' by Paul McCartney (and the half-American Wings), Duran Duran's 'A View To A Kill', Adele's 'Skyfall' and Sam Smith's 'Writing's On The Wall'.

You can add another four themes sung by Welsh stars: Queen of Bond Shirley Bassey's trio and Tom Jones's 'Thunderball'.

Then there's another three from Scots – Lulu, Sheena Easton and the otherwise American Garbage, fronted by the Scottish Shirley Manson – bringing the British contingent up to 12 out of that 24, still only half the total.

Then you've got Norwegians A-ha, and all the rest being sung by Americans: Nancy Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, Carly Simon, Rita Coolidge, Gladys Knight, Tina Turner, Madonna, Chris Cornell, Jack White and Alicia Keys, and the aforementioned Billie Eilish.

So if he's still keen, we think Michael Bublé should definitely consider submitting his ideas to the James Bond team.

