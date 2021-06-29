All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

On Air Now
29 June 2021
From Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, we rank all the actors who have played James Bond on screen so far.
Only six men have played British secret agent James Bond on screen so far (well, seven if you include David Niven in the spoof version of Casino Royale), but who is the best ever?
All six actors brought their own spin on 007, each with their own flaws and greatness. Here's our ranking, so try not to get too shaken or stirred...
We have a big soft spot for George Lazenby, but with only one Bond film to his name, by default he has to finish last.
For years, critics sneered at the Australian model's portrayal of 007, but over time his turn in On Her Majesty's Secret Service has been hailed as one of the series' highlights.
Sure, Lazenby's lack of acting experience raised a Roger Moore-sized eyebrow at the time, and he is somewhat wooden at times, but his vulnerable take on the character is a joy to watch all these years later.
No one has played Bond more times than the late Sir Roger Moore.
Moore's take on Bond was with his tongue firmly lodged in his cheek, so if you're looking for fun spy capers, he's absolutely your man.
He may have hung around a little too long into the 1980s, but it's impossible not to fall in love with his suave agent.
Some fans were outraged when a blonde actor was hired as the next Bond back in the early 2000s.
But any doubts were soon put to rest when the excellent Casino Royale was released, and Daniel Craig has now been Bond longer than anyone else in terms of years.
While Moore was perhaps too far on the 'silly' end of the spectrum, it could be argued that Craig's tenure has been too far on the 'gritty realism' end.
Aside from one duffer (Quantum of Solace), Craig's films have been intelligent and action-packed, even if Craig himself appears to be fed up with the role at times.
Like Lazenby before him, Timothy Dalton has often been overlooked, arguably because he only did two films (though he wanted to do more if it wasn't for delays in the early '90s).
But when you watch back his two films in the late 1980s, they are a perfect blend of fun '80s Bond and a glimpse of what Daniel Craig did two decades later.
Dalton's Bond is fierce, but still with a little glint in his eye. Underrated.
Pierce Brosnan was the final actor in the original Bond timeline before it was rebooted with Craig.
Sadly, Brosnan's fourth and final film - Die Another Day - was a poor film which has arguably dented his legacy as Bond.
However, Brosnan always shines as a perfect mix of cheeky, dangerous and charming, and he deserves more recognition.
Well, they often say that the original is the best, and it's very much the case with the late Sir Sean Connery.
OK, Diamonds Are Forever is a bit ropey, and it was weird seeing him back as Bond in the unofficial Never Say Never Again, but no-one has bettered Sean.
His Bond is the pinnacle when it comes to pure coolness, and everyone has tried to emulate him ever since. Will he ever be bettered?