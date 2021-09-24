The best James Bond villains, ranked in order of greatness

Here's the best James Bond villains ranked. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

From Jaws to Ernst Stavro Blofeld, we've ranked the best James Bond villains ever.

After more than a year of delays, James Bond is finally back on our screens with a brand new film this autumn.

As Daniel Craig’s last instalment, No Time To Die sees Bond attempt to rescue a scientist who has been kidnapped by a mysterious villain.

​​In celebration of the new film, we have ranked the bad guys of James Bond in order of greatness... But do agree with us?

6. Francisco Scaramanga

Christopher Lee played Francisco Scaramanga in Bond. Picture: Alamy

Francisco Scaramanga made his first appearance in the 1974 Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun opposite Roger Moore.

After starting out as a circus act, Scaramanga later became a member of the KGB and then an assassin.

He’s still one of the great Bond villains thanks to Christopher Lee’s incredibly creepy performance, and also due to the fact he lived on his very own private island.

5. Alec Trevelyan

Alec Trevelyan take on Pierce Brosnan’s first Bond. Picture: Alamy

1995’s GoldenEye saw Alec Trevelyan take on Pierce Brosnan’s first Bond.

It turns out Sean Bean originally auditioned for the role of 007, but was cast as Agent 006.

Trevelyan is actually the only MI6 agent, other than Bond, to have had a substantial role in the films.

The highlight of the movie is watching Alec and Bond’s intense relationship, with a genuine anger between the two men.

4. Jaws

Jaws appeared in two of Roger Moore’s Bond movies. Picture: Alamy

Jaws appeared in two of Roger Moore’s Bond movies - The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) and Moonraker (1979).

Played by Richard Kiel, Jaws is closer to a horror movie villain who became more of a comedy character by the second film.

It was originally planned that he would be killed by a shark at the end of The Spy Who Loved, but he was so popular in test screenings that directors kept him alive.

He’s ranked one of the best thanks to his change of heart when he decided to help Bond defeat main villain Drax (Michael Lonsdale).

He even managed to bag himself a girlfriend in the form of Dolly (Blanche Ravalec).

3. Ernst Stavro Blofeld

Ernst Stavro Blofeld has appeared in seven Bond films. Picture: Alamy

Arguably one of the most influential Bond villains, Ernst Stavro Blofeld has appeared in a whopping seven Bond films over the years.

His first appearance was in 1963’s From Russia With Love where he was played by Anthony Dawson and voiced by Eric Pohlmann.

Most recently, he appeared in Daniel Craig’s Spectre (2015) and was played by Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz.

With a large scar on his face and a fondness for white cats, has become the iconic spy villain, even parodied with Austin Powers’ Dr Evil.

2. Dr. No

The late Joseph Wiseman played the first Bond. Picture: Alamy

The first ever Bond villain was played by Joseph Wiseman all the way back in 1962.

Dr. Julius No is the archetypal Bond villain complete with metal hands, super strength and the powerful quote: “The successful criminal brain is always superior. It has to be.”

He famously met his demise when he was boiled alive after falling into a nuclear coolant during a tussle with Bond.

1. Auric Goldfinger

Auric Goldfinger was played by Gert Frobem. Picture: Alamy

Auric Goldfinger has to be the most memorable villain after appearing in 1964’s Bond film Goldfinger.

Played by Gert Frobem, the businessman had his very own henchman Oddjob (Harold Sakata) and a Rolls Royce plated with gold.

He was best known for his infamous plan to kill Bond with a laser and of course, his classic baddie line: “No, Mr Bond. I expect you to die”.