James Bond No Time To Die: Cinema release date, trailer, cast and plot details revealed

By Emma Clarke

It's been a long time coming, but the new Bond is almost here!

Like most TV and film productions over the past year, No Time To Die has faced various setbacks because of the pandemic.

Despite its release being postponed on multiple occasions, the James Bond franchise has now confirmed Bond 25 will be released in the autumn.

The hotly-anticipated movie star Daniel Craig as 007 and has a host of big names in its cast. Last year it was also announced that Phoebe Waller-Bridge - the woman behind Fleabag and Killing Eve - had been enlisted to help liven up the script.

So, when exactly is it coming to UK cinemas? Here's everything you need to know - including the release date, cast, plot, theme tune and filming locations.

The new James Bond movie No Time To Die is set to be released this autumn. Picture: James Bond

When will No Time To Die be released?

Initially slated to be released on April 3, 2020, Bond 25 was then postponed to November due to the pandemic.

However, the date was pushed back further to April 2, 2021, then again for a third time because of Covid.

No Time To Die is now set to be released in the UK on October 8, 2021.

Who's in the cast of the new James Bond movie?

Daniel Craig as 007

Despite being pretty vocal about not wanting to continue as James Bond while making Spectre in 2015, Daniel Craig is back in the driver's seat for No Time To Die.

However, he has made it clear that this will be his last Bond movie.

Lea Seydoux as Madeleine Swan

The French actress made her Bond debut in Spectre and will yet again play Dr Madeleine Swan in No Time To Die.

She's also starred in other films, including The Lobster, Blue is the Warmest Colour and Midnight in Paris.

Lea Seydoux will be reprising her role as Dr Madeleine Swan. Picture: James Bond

Ralph Fiennes as M

Although he featured in previous Bond films, Fiennes took over from Judi Dench as M in Skyfall, after her character was killed by Silva and his men.

Naomie Harris as Moneypenny

Known for her parts in Moonlight, 28 Days Later and Pirates of the Caribbean, Harris first joined the Bond franchise as Moneypenny/Eve in Skyfall.

Ben Wishaw as Q

Adding a bit of humour to the films is Ben Wishaw as Q. You may recognise him from the 2018 reboot of Mary Poppins, as well as Cloud Atlas.

He also voices Paddington Bear in The Adventures of Paddington, and, like Seydoux, featured in The Lobster.

Who is the new Bond villain in No Time To Die?

Back in 2020 it was confirmed that Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek had been cast as the latest Bond villain.

Then, in September last year, more details were released - including his character's name: Safin.

Like most villains, Safin is set on bringing about a "better world", only he uses questionable methods to achieve his goal.

In a preview clip, Malek said: "What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling, thinking of himself as being heroic."

Back in 2020 it was confirmed that Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek had been cast as the latest Bond villain. Picture: James Bond

What is No Time To Die about?

The official synopsis reads: "In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help.

"The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

Where is the film set?

Seeing as 007 is a British spy, there are lots of scenes in the movie filmed in London, England.

But it wouldn't be very Bond if there weren't a few exotic locations thrown into the mix, now, would it?

A large portion of No Time To Die was shot Jamaica, as well as Italy, Norway and the Faroe Islands.

What is the No Time To Die theme song?

The latest artist to be assigned the prestigious task of coming up with a Bond theme is none other than Billie Eilish.

Showcasing the track at the 2020 BRIT Awards, the 19-year-old singer-songwriter wowed the audience with her haunting vocals.