The Story of... 'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen

Queen's six-minute masterpiece 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is one of the most famous songs of all time and sold more than one million copies in its first year of release alone. But how much do you really know about the smash hit song?

Released in 1975, Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' quickly become one of the most controversial and celebrated songs of its day.

Nearly 50-years-later Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon's hit is just as popular.

The song's name was used as the title for the Oscar-winning 2019 film Bohemian Rhapsody, a Queen biopic charting the band's success, and in 2018 the song became the most streamed song of the 20th century after being downloaded or streamed over 1.6 billion times.

But what inspired the song and how was it made? Here's all the important facts:

Where was 'Bohemian Rhapsody' recorded? Queen spent a month rehearsing at Ridge Farm Studio, Surrey (pcitured) in August 1975 where they worked on songs for their album A Night At The Opera. Picture: Ridge Farm Queen spent a month rehearsing at Ridge Farm Studio, Surrey in August 1975 where they worked on songs for their album A Night At The Opera. See more: Freddie Mercury and Brian May's private hotel jam session from 1986 is magnificent Roger Taylor later confirmed that 'Bohemian Rhapsody' was one of the songs they worked on while they were there, however four additional studios – Roundhouse, Sarm East Studios, Scorpio Sound, and Wessex Sound Studios – were also used.