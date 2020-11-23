Freddie Mercury's death: Longtime assistant shares beautiful untold stories of the star's final days

23 November 2020, 17:06 | Updated: 23 November 2020, 20:14

Peter Freestone speaks about the twelve years he spent as Freddie Mercury's close friend and assistant from 1980 to the star's death in November 1991.
Peter Freestone speaks about the twelve years he spent as Freddie Mercury's close friend and assistant from 1980 to the star's death in November 1991. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Freddie Mercury's close friend and personal assistant of twelve years, Peter "Phoebe" Freestone, recalls Freddie Mercury's last days, his shocking AIDS diagnosis and Freddie's determination to die "on his own terms".

By Freddie Mercury's side throughout the rollercoaster ride of his career, Peter Freestone lived with the singer in Kensington home, Garden Lodge, and was with him throughout his battle with AIDS and the last days of the singer's life.

Peter, who is a close friend of the remaining band members of Queen - and was an official on-set advisor for the Oscar-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody - speaks candidly of his experiences living and working with Freddie through his dedicated channel "Ask Phoebe" on the official Freddie Mercury website.

Peter, who is known to Freddie's fans as "Phoebe"- the nickname the singer gave him - met the Queen frontman while he was working in the wardrobe department at the Royal Ballet in 1979.

See more: Freddie Mercury in private: Rarely seen photos of the star behind closed doors

The pair struck up an "immediate friendship" leading to Peter leave his job a year later and join Freddie Mercury as his full-time personal assistant, in 1980.

“I was Freddie's chief cook and bottle washer, waiter, butler, secretary, cleaner and agony aunt. I travelled the world with him, I was with him during the highs and came through the lows," Peter says of the twelve years he worked for the star before his death.

"I acted as his bodyguard when needed and in the end, of course, I was one of his nurses."

See more: Freddie Mercury and Brian May's private hotel jam session from 1986 is magnificent

"Freddie...was almost always with people who could make him laugh," Peter says. Pictured here with Roger Taylor and Brian May of Queen in Brazil, 1985.
"Freddie...was almost always with people who could make him laugh," Peter says. Pictured here with Roger Taylor and Brian May of Queen in Brazil, 1985. Picture: Getty
Queen Perform At Live Aid At Wembley
Freddie Mercury performing with Queen at Live Aid At Wembley, 1985, five years after Peter became his personal assistant. Picture: Getty

A good friend of the singer, Peter lived with Freddie in his beloved Kensington home, Garden Lodge, alongside his six cats and longterm partner Jim Hutton, for many years before the house was left to his ex-girlfriend, Mary Austin, after the star's death in 1991.

See more: Freddie Mercury sings to 'soulmate' Mary Austin in touching footage from 1986 - video

"Freddie’s Garden Lodge generally had a quiet atmosphere," he recalls: "It was his home, so while he had quite a few wonderful parties for anything up to 200 people, it was a place he felt secure in and a place where he didn’t have to guard anything he said or did.

"He could get up in the morning and put on a mismatching track suit, he could be silent if he wanted to, or come downstairs from his bedroom, full of life. Freddie loved laughing, so was almost always with people who could make him laugh."

Find out more: Who is Jim Hutton? Who was Freddie Mercury's lover and where is he now?

"While Freddie was alive, it was the warmest, most welcoming home that I could wish for. It was decorated most beautifully, it was filled with great furniture and as Freddie said, it wasn’t a museum; it was a house to be lived in and enjoyed."

However the memories of Garden Lodge were very much intertwined with the presence of Freddie, with Peter recalling that the atmosphere in the house changed after the star's death.

"For me, the minute Freddie passed away, it became just bricks and mortar, it lost the warm glow that Freddie imbued into it," he says.

Reminiscing on Freddie's illness, Peter gives incredible insight into the star's feelings towards AIDS before he was diagnosed with the disease, and that Freddie had naturally hoped it would never happen to him.

See more: Backstage pass - Snapshots of Freddie Mercury's weird and wonderful life on tour

"Freddie knew about the HIV/AIDS virus appearing around the world, and knew of friends dying from the disease, so obviously that played on his mind.

"He might have thought he was infected, but again, like many of us, he put it to the back of his mind, thinking ‘it won’t happen to me’. You must remember in those days it really was a death sentence, it still is today, but now the end can be put off.

"I think by the beginning of 1987 Freddie had a good idea he was ill, but still put off the confirmation for as long as possible," Peter says.

See more: When Queen, the Beatles and Rod Stewart sang spectacular version of 'All You Need Is Love'

Peter Freestone and Freddie became "immediate friends" upon meeting, leading to Peter leaving his job a year later and joining Freddie Mercury as his full-time personal assistant in 1980.
Peter Freestone and Freddie became "immediate friends" upon meeting, leading to Peter leaving his job a year later and joining Freddie Mercury as his full-time personal assistant in 1980. Picture: Getty
Peter Freestone, pictured, speaks candidly of his experiences living and working with Freddie through his dedicated channel "Ask Phoebe" on the official Freddie Mercury website.
Peter Freestone (pictured) speaks candidly of his experiences living and working with Freddie through his dedicated channel "Ask Phoebe" on the official Freddie Mercury website. Picture: Getty

It was Freddie's ex-girlfriend and lifelong confidante, Mary Austin, who eventually made the singer to speak to the doctor that diagnosed him, in late April 1987.

"Freddie had a biopsy taken on a mark in his hand," Peter recalls. "Freddie’s doctor tried to call Freddie, who just didn’t want to take the call.

"Eventually the doctor called Mary and told her he had to speak to Freddie urgently, so Mary then had to persuade Freddie to speak to his doctor.

See more: Who is Mary Austin? Meet the woman Freddie Mercury asked to marry

"I’m sure Freddie had an idea what the doctor was going to say, so didn’t want to hear the diagnosis," he remembers.

Peter reflects that as Freddie's illness took hold, the singer knew when his time was coming to an end, and confirms that the singer's famous public statement confirming his AIDS diagnosis on November 22 - and his subsequent death within 24 hours of the announcement - were purely an extraordinary coincidence.

"There was a plan to make the announcement before Freddie died, but that was as far as it went," he says.

"After Freddie came back from Switzerland on the 10th November 1991 and made his decision to stop his medication, it obviously passed through his mind to make the statement.

See more: Hear Freddie Mercury’s spine-tingling acapella voice in backstage video from last Queen concert

"He made all his arrangements...I think he just felt and knew it was his time," he says.

"Freddie and [Queen's manager] Jim Beach had talked about this for quite a while, but now it was time to make the real statement.

"Jim had to go to USA and basically they found a time to complete it before his departure. The statement was released to the world at 20.00 on Friday 22nd November," Peter recalls.

See more: Pop icons at home in rare photos: Freddie, Bowie, Elton, Rod and their outlandish houses

It was Freddie's ex-girlfriend and lifelong confidante, Mary Austin, pictured, who eventually made the singer to speak to the doctor that diagnosed him, in late April 1987.
It was Freddie's ex-girlfriend and lifelong confidante, Mary Austin (pictured) who eventually made the singer to speak to the doctor that diagnosed him, in late April 1987. Picture: Getty
Freddie Mercury and his longterm boyfriend Jim Hutton (pictured left) backstage at the Live Aid concert at Wembley, 13th July 1985.
Freddie Mercury had his longterm boyfriend Jim Hutton (pictured left) by his side during his final days at Garden Lodge. Picture: Getty
"He had some wonderful friends whose company he enjoyed...but...he had his serious side as well, [he] worked hard and donated large amounts of his hard earned money to various charities," Peter says of Freddie Mercury.
"He had some wonderful friends whose company he enjoyed...but...he had his serious side as well, [he] worked hard and donated large amounts of his hard earned money to various charities," Peter says of Freddie Mercury. Picture: Getty

See more: This footage of Freddie Mercury and Queen's first ever recorded performance is sensational - video

On November 24, 1991 Freddie Mercury passed away at his Kensington home, Garden Lodge, aged 45 from bronchial pneumonia due to AIDS-related complications.

"There was no indication at that time that Freddie would slip away so quickly," Peter says.

"We all knew it could not be too long, but Freddie’s doctor had said that he could be with us for quite a few days longer. I tend to feel that Freddie had decided he had had enough and it was time to go under his own terms.

"I believe he was at peace with himself. Freddie decided to stop his medication on his own terms. He knew the consequences of his actions and had the time then to talk with friends and family and say his goodbyes."

"No-one knew how much time he had left on the 10th November, but he must have understood his body and what it was feeling as the days passed."

See more: Princess Diana's cherished friendships with Freddie, George, Bowie and more in pictures

In the days leading up to his death, Peter recalls Freddie's last days and the singer's request for once last look at his beloved Kensington home.

"Freddie was downstairs in Garden Lodge on the 20th November, as he wanted to see some of his art works for one last time," he says.

"Terry [Freddie's bodyguard and chauffeur] carried him down the stairs, but he walked around the sitting room and Japanese room, with one of us supporting him.

"He commented on how and when he had acquired a few of the pieces [in his home]. Of course there was a quiet atmosphere in the house during those last days, but Freddie remained the Freddie we knew until the end."

See more: Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury's electrifying long-lost duets are heart-wrenchingly good

Whilst Freddie's persona was very public throughout his life, Peter reminisces that in death the star has been given the privacy he often craved while alive.

"As far as I know, there is one person who knows the precise location of Freddie’s ashes, and that is how he wanted it to be," explains Peter.

"His funeral was kept as low key as possible for a world superstar. It was kept to some of his close friends and family and the family outnumbered the friends by four to one.

See more: Huge 65,000 crowd singing entire 6 minutes of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in unison is spectacular

On November 24, 1991 Freddie Mercury, pictured here performing at Wembley in 1986, passed away at his Kensington home, Garden Lodge, age 45, from bronchial pneumonia due to AIDS-related complications.
On November 24, 1991 Freddie Mercury, pictured here performing at Wembley in 1986, passed away at his Kensington home, Garden Lodge, age 45, from bronchial pneumonia due to AIDS-related complications. Picture: Getty

"Freddie never spoke about his funeral at all while he was alive. As he said in an interview, he didn’t really care what happened after he died," says Peter, referring to the famous video of the Queen frontman joking his own death.

Freddie, as Peter remembers him, was as a multi-layered and caring character with great depth and personality both on and off stage.

Watch: Rare Freddie Mercury interview: Star jokes about his death in bittersweet documentary - video

"He had some wonderful friends whose company he enjoyed...but...he had his serious side as well, [he] worked hard and donated large amounts of his hard earned money to various charities," he says.

"I believe he would never want to be remembered as a mere mortal," Peter recalls.

"He said to Jim Beach; 'You can do what you like with my legacy, just never make me boring.'"

When asked by a fan what Peter's most treasured memory of Freddie Mercury is, the star's longterm friend gives a surprising - and moving - answer:

"The moments that always stood out for me were when he was at home laughing," Peter says.

Watch: Remembering Freddie Mercury's final public appearance at the 1990 Brit Awards - video

"I know this sounds quite ordinary, but whenever you see Freddie smiling or laughing during an interview, he always uses his top lip to cover his teeth, or else he brings up his had to cover his mouth. The reason for this was that he hated his teeth and always tried to cover them up.

"When he was at home he wasn’t self-conscious surrounded by friends, and he would just throw his head back and laugh out loud with his mouth wide open. Those were the times when the warm, funny and relaxed man was able to appear, without having to be wary of strangers seeing him without the Freddie Mercury – the Rock Star persona."

See more: When unknown Adam Lambert sang 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at TV audition and nearly didn't get through

"You can do what you like with my legacy, just never make me boring" - Freddie Mercury
"You can do what you like with my legacy, just never make me boring" - Freddie Mercury. Picture: Getty

Addressing the unusual move to reveal so many insights and secrets into his close friend's private life and death, Peter Freestone explains his motives, saying: " [Quite a number of people] state that Freddie always guarded his privacy while he was alive, and now here I am giving away everything that Freddie never talked about," he acknowledges.

See more: Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home

"It is true, during his lifetime Freddie wanted his privacy and kept his private life to himself and a close group of friends. He also knew and spoke about that when he was gone, people would think and say many things that weren’t true. He said then that he wouldn’t care as he wouldn’t be here.

"He isn’t here in person, but the person so many people loved and admired for his music and presence is still here," Peter states, adding: "Many ill-founded rumours appear all the time and I just feel it is better that the truth is there for everyone, so that they can then make up their own minds...and get to know the real Freddie Mercury."

You May Also Like:

Getty
Getty. Picture: Getty

Freddie Mercury's good friend Sir Elton John opened up about the Queen frontman's courageous battle with the disease that killed him in 1991. "[During the] weeks after the funeral, I was still grieving," he recalls. "On Christmas day, I learnt that Freddie had left me one final testament to his selflessness.

"I was moping about when a friend showed up at my door and handed me something wrapped in a pillowcase. I opened it up, and inside was a painting by one of my favourite artists, the British painter Henry Scott Tuke. And there was a note on the front from Freddie..."

See next: Elton John shares beautiful story about Freddie Mercury's battle with AIDS

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Bee Gees performing on day two of L.A's Wango Tango Festival in 2001 would be the last time the brothers would be captured singing together on camera.

Bee Gees: Last known video of Maurice, Robin and Barry singing together in 2001 is sensational

Bee Gees

Piers Morgan asked Stevie Wonder to help propose to wife Celia

Piers Morgan reveals how Stevie Wonder helped him propose to wife Celia

Stevie Wonder

Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean's 10 greatest ever songs, ranked

Song Lists

Billy Ocean

The Story of... 'When the Going Gets Tough', as told by Billy Ocean

The Story of...

Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean facts: Singer's age, wife, nationality and more revealed

Billy Ocean

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?