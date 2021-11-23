Who is Mary Austin? Meet the woman Freddie Mercury asked to marry

Mary Austin and Freddie Mercury in 1984. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

She was the one woman who Freddie Mercury truly loved.

Mary Austin may have been quite different from the flamboyant frontman of Queen, but she was one of the most important people in his life.

The softly spoken working-class girl was brought up by her deaf parents, and remained by Freddie's side until his death in 1991.

Mary is be one of the main characters in the movie Bohemian Rhapsody, in which she is played by actress Lucy Boynton.

The real-life Mary Austin still lives in the West London mansion where Freddie died from an AIDS-related illness in 1991. It was only last year that she finally took down tributes to the late singer.