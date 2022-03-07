Stanley Tucci shares a throwback picture where he looks EXACTLY like Freddie Mercury

7 March 2022, 10:41

By Mayer Nissim

The hair! The vest! The moustache!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stanley Tucci has been lighting up the stage and screen for 40 years as one of the finest actors of our time.

He isn't shy about wearing a fancy wig if a role demands (his turn as Caesar Flickerman in The Hunger Games movies is legendary), but despite always being able to inhabit a role, his everyday look of a bald head and light stubble is pretty recognisable.

But that wasn't always so, and in a throwback photo Stanley shared from his uni days, he looks very different, and very familiar all at the same time.

A shock of short, dark hair? Check. Bushy moustache? Check. White vest? Check.

Stanley Tucci at university was basically the spitting image of Freddie Mercury circa Live Aid.

"This is was just sent to me from a friend," Staney said.

C'est moi at university about 42 years ago. Ah, youth. Ah, hair."

A skim through the comments on Stanley's post-show that we're not the only ones who spotted the resemblance to the Queen frontman.

"Seems a pic from a Freddie Mercury's biopic", "Such Freddie Mercury vibes. 👏", "Freddy Mercury’s brother? 😮", "Very Freddy Mercury’esque !" and "Was it a Freddie Mercury convention?!" were just some of the comments from fans.

And the 166,000 likes (and counting) on the post are proof of just how dashing and iconic Stan's look was just before he kicked off his acting career.

If there's ever a Stanley Tucci biopic, perhaps Rami Malek can play the pre-fame star.

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen's best songs

Queen's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Queen

Marvin Gaye / Ed Sheeran

7 times artists sued others for copying their music

Features

Adam Lambert, who would go on to perform sold-out stadiums across the world as the lead singer of one of history's most famous and successful bands, waited nervously in front of the judges as they held his fate in their hands.

When unknown Adam Lambert sang 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at TV audition and nearly didn't get through

Queen

Freddie Mercury had some iconic shoes to fill. And Adam Lambert knew it.

Adam Lambert confesses fear of following Freddie Mercury before first full Queen concert

Adam Lambert

Mary Austin and Freddie Mercury in 1984

Who is Mary Austin? Meet the woman Freddie Mercury asked to marry

Features

Freddie Mercury and his parents

Who were Freddie Mercury's parents? Queen singer's family explained

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Features

One day after Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012, Celine Dion took the stage at the Grammy Awards to pay tribute to the sensational singer with a rendition of one of her most famous songs.

Whitney Houston and Celine Dion's duet of ‘Greatest Love Of All’ recorded 25 years apart is spectacular

Whitney Houston

Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive

The Story of... 'I Will Survive' by Gloria Gaynor

The Story of...

VH1 Divas Live

VH1 Divas: When Celine, Mariah, Aretha, Shania, Carole and Gloria teamed up for the ultimate concert

Music

John Lennon helped launch Harry Nilsson's career when he referred to him as his "favourite American group" in reference to his sheer talent.

The Story of... 'Without You' by Harry Nilsson

The Story of...