Rami Malek facts: Bohemian Rhapsody actor's age, wife, twin brother and films revealed

Rami Malek took on one of the most daunting roles in recent cinema history: Freddie Mercury.

While no-one will be able to replace the legendary Queen frontman, Rami more than brilliantly captured his magic for the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, winning awards left right and centre.

Here are all the important facts you need to know about the talented actor:

Who is Rami Malek? Picture: Getty Rami Malek is an American actor, who was born in Los Angeles to a family of Egyptian immigrants of Coptic Christian and Greek Orthodox descent. His late father was a tour guide in Cairo who later sold insurance. His mother is an accountant.

How old is Rami Malek? Rami Malek was born on May 12, 1981. He celebrated his 40th birthday in 2021.

What are Rami Malek's biggest movies and TV shows? Rami Malek's breakthrough role was as Pharaoh Ahkmenrah in the Night at the Museum films. He has also had roles in films such as The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, Larry Crowne, Battleship, Need for Speed, and Oldboy. In 2021, he starred as the villain Safin in James Bond movie No Time To Die. On TV, he is best known for playing the lead role of Elliot Alderson in Mr Robot. He has also appeared in episodes of Gilmore Girls, 24 and The Pacific.

When did he get the role of Freddie Mercury? Picture: 20th Century Fox After Sacha Baron Cohen and Ben Whishaw were linked to playing Freddie Mercury, Rami Malek landed it in November 2016. He told Rolling Stone that he thought someone was playing a joke on him when he was told he won the lead. Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor spent time with him talking about the late singer, as well as telling stories and offering tips about Freddie's character. "It was a beautiful thing to get it from them in person and see how much they cared for him," Malek said. He has also worked with a movement coach to perfectly nail Freddie's dance moves and mannerisms. He also spent time with a dialogue coach to get Freddie's accent. The actor was also fitted with prosthetic teeth to copy Freddie's overbite. "If you watch an interview with him you see how often he's trying to cover up his teeth with his lips or his hand," Malek said. Malek has said that he has read every Queen book he could find and watched every interview and documentary about Freddie. "His ability to unify people, no matter who they are, was so far ahead of its time," Malek said. "I can't think of anyone else that was capable of that."

Does Rami Malek have a twin brother? Rami Malek (left), talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and brother Sami Malek (right). Picture: ABC Rami Malek has an identical twin brother named Sami. Sami is younger by four minutes, and works as a teacher. They also have an older sister, Yasmine, who is a medical doctor.

Does Rami Malek have a girlfriend? Picture: Getty Rami is currently dating his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton. The 24-year-old English-American actress will play Freddie Mercury's friend and lover Marty Austin in the film. The couple met on the set of the film, and have thought to have been in a relationship since April 2018.