Exclusive

Watch The Choir of Man cast perform powerful 'Somebody to Love' by Queen from hit musical

The Choir of Man - 'Somebody to Love'. Picture: Global/Smooth

By Tom Eames

Once you've seen The Choir of Man, you'll just want to see it again as soon as possible.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The hit musical debuted in 2017 and has been at the West End's Arts Theatre since 2021.

Created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, The Choir of Man is set in a traditional British or Irish pub, and features an actual on-stage bar where pints of beer are poured for the audience.

The show is both hilarious and moving, and is a celebration of community and friendship, all within the walls of a pub where everyone is welcome.

Throughout the show, the cast of nine singers perform arrangements of well-known pop and rock songs, including 'Dance with My Father', 'You're the Voice', 'Hello' by Adele and many more.

The Choir of Man cast sing 'Somebody to Love'. Picture: Global/Smooth

And then of course, there's Queen's classic 'Somebody to Love', where the Barman ponders whether he could ever settle down.

The cast of the show performed an exclusive version of 'Somebody to Love' from the show, which you can watch above or on Global Player here.

The cast for this performance consisted of lead singer Mark Irwin, and backed by Olugbenga Adelekan, Adam Bayjou, Sam Ebenezer, Robert Godfrey, Luke Conner Hall, Sam Pope, Alex James Ellison and Niall Woodson, with piano from Lee Freeman.

The Choir of Man is at the Arts Theatre in London, with tickets available here.