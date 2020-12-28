Adele facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, children and net worth revealed

Adele in 2015. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Adele is one of the world's most successful and popular singers of the 21st century.

Thanks to her brand of emotional ballads and catchy pop tracks, Adele has taken the world by storm after just three albums.

But where is she from and how big is her family? Here are all the important facts every Adele fan should know: