Adele facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, children and net worth revealed

28 December 2020, 18:08

Adele in 2015
Adele in 2015. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Adele is one of the world's most successful and popular singers of the 21st century.

Thanks to her brand of emotional ballads and catchy pop tracks, Adele has taken the world by storm after just three albums.

But where is she from and how big is her family? Here are all the important facts every Adele fan should know:

  1. Where is Adele from, how old is she and what is her full name?

    Adele was born on May 5, 1988. She celebrated her 32nd birthday in 2020.

    Full name Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, she was born in Tottenham, London.

    Read more: Adele unveils weight loss and new wavy hair look in rare photo from home

    Her parents were mother Penny Adkins, and her Welsh father Marc Evans. Her father left when Adele was two.

  2. How did Adele get her start in music?

    Adele began singing at the age of four. Growing up, she spent many days in Brockwell Park, where she would play the guitar and sing to her friends (something she alluded to in her 2015 song 'Million Years Ago'.)

    Adele graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology in Croydon in May 2006, where she was a classmate of Leona Lewis and Jessie J.

    At the time, Adele was actually more interested in going into A&R and hoped to launch other people's careers, rather than her own.

    Four months after graduating, Adele published two songs on the fourth issue of the online arts website PlatformsMagazine.com. She had recorded a demo for a class project and given it to a friend. The friend then posted it on Myspace, which led to a phone call from Richard Russell, boss of the music label XL Recordings.

  3. Who is Adele's husband and does she have children?

    Adele and Simon Konecki in 2013
    Adele and Simon Konecki in 2013. Picture: Getty

    Adele began dating charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki in 2011. A year later, she announced that she and Konecki were expecting a child.

    Their son Angelo James was born in October 2012.

    In early 2017, Adele confirmed that she had married Konecki in a private ceremony, and she became a stay-at-home mother.

    In April 2019, Adele's representatives confirmed that she and Konecki had separated after more than seven years together.

    As of 2020, it has been rumoured that Adele is dating rapper Skepta.

  4. What are Adele's biggest songs?

    Adele has sold over 120 million records worldwide, and has released three albums: 19, 21, and 25.

    Read more: What do we know about Adele's new album so far?

    Among her most famous songs include:

    - Someone Like You

    - Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover)

    - Hometown Glory

    - Chasing Pavements

    - Skyfall

    - Rolling in the Deep

    - Set Fire to the Rain

    - Hello

    - When We Were Young

    - Rumour Has It

    - Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

