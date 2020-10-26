Adele's new album for 2020: When will it be released and what is it called?

Adele's new album will be released soon. Picture: Getty/NBC

By Tom Eames

Adele has put the plans in motion for her fourth album!

It will be her first album since 2015's massive 25, and fans everywhere are obviously excited.

But when will the album be released and what kind of thing can we expect this time?

Here's all the latest info as and when we get it...

Adele's new album: When will it be released?

An insider previously told The Sun that Adele's fourth album will come out in time for Christmas 2019.

However, sadly this did not materialise.

In January 2020, Adele's manager confirmed that she will be bringing out her next album in 2020.

Jonathan Dickins told Music Week that “the sooner [it comes out] the better.”

And then, in February, Adele confirmed herself that the album will be released in September 2020.

Adele at the 54th Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

The artist confirmed the news at a wedding party, where she was both a performer and officiant for one of her friends.

While speaking on stage, Adele told everyone there to “expect my album in September”.

However, in June 2020 it was confirmed by Dickins that the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the album somewhat.

He told Music Week magazine: "It isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready.

"We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It’ll come when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet.

"We have music, but we’re still working."

In October 2020, Adele made her big TV comeback and took over hosting duties of Saturday Night Live in the US. During her opening monologue, she revealed that her new album isn't ready yet, implying that we'll probably have to wait until 2021.

She said: “My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to be both. I’d rather put on some wigs …have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

Has Adele been in the studio yet?

Apparently, Adele has written a number of songs for her new album.

An insider told The Sun in June 2018: “She’s back in the UK and intends to write here. A number of studio musicians have been approached to work with her and she’s already penned some of the songs.”

In April 2019, Adele confirmed that she and her husband Simon Konecki had split up.

A few days later, she hinted that a new album may be on the way, after posting a message celebrating her 31st birthday.

Reflecting on her 30th year, she wrote: “This is 31…thank f*****g god – 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all.”

She added: “For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once,” before hinting that a new album – ’30’ – could be on the way soon as she joked: “’30’ will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up, eh”.

What will the new Adele album be called?

Adele hasn't confirmed this yet, but she has previously said that 25 will be the last to be titled after her age at the time.

She also mentioned to James Corden in her January 2016 episode of Carpool Karaoke that her next album could be simply named Adele.

Her first three albums were named 19, 21 and 25, reflecting her age at the time of writing.

“This is the last album after my age,” she told Corden. “I believe in trilogies, yeah. The next one is just gonna be Adele.”

What else has Adele been doing since her last album?

Adele has largely stayed out of the spotlight since promoting her last album in 2015. 25 sold more than 22 million copies around the world.

After completing her tour in summer 2017, she said that she would take a break.

The biggest story to emerge in Adele's life has been her split from husband Simon Konecki, with the album thought to be about her recent heartache.

The ‘Someone Like You’ singer has apparently started a relationship with rapper Skepta.

She has been a high-profile supporter of the families affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy, after it occurred less than a mile from her Kensington home.

She has been seen at a couple of memorial services, including joining families to sing 'Lean on Me' a year on from the disaster.

Adele has also celebrated her 30th birthday, including a Titanic-themed party.

Fans have also been amazed at Adele's stunning weight loss in recent months, having been spotted out on holiday with Harry Styles and James Corden.

Speaking about her weight loss on Saturday Night Live in October 2020, Adele joked: "I know I look really, really different since you last saw me.

"But actually, because of all the Covid restrictions... I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me. And this is the half I chose."