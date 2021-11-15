Adele debuts new 30 album tracks during live TV special including ‘I Drink Wine’ and ‘Love Is A Game’

Adele debuts new 30 tracks during live TV special including ‘I Drink Wine’ and ‘Love Is A Game’. Picture: Instagram: @cbstv

By Hannah Lovejoy

Adele surprised audiences when she performed three of her new songs from her upcoming album 30.

Adele hosted a special programme that featured a live performance and a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. The U.S. TV special titled Adele: One Night Only was a one-off programme that aired on CBS on November 14.

The British singer-songwriter performed three new songs from her upcoming album 30 - the tracks include ‘I Drink Wine’, ‘Hold On’ and ‘Love Is A Game’.

During Adele's conversation with Oprah, she spoke about her new album, the stories behind her music, post-divorce life, her health journey and raising her son Angelo.

Watch the performances below:

When speaking of her music, Adele mentioned that the depth of her music comes from “somewhere else” and that she’s not sure how she accesses it.

"I don't think, as a person, I have what my singing has. I'm pulling from somewhere else [and] I don't know how I access it,” Adele explained.

"It's wild, because I don't think I'm that deep in real life.”

Adele also explained why she decided to write about her personal experiences in her music - she said that music “helps” her in “many situations” and that she’d “like to do the same” for others who may be struggling.

She said: "Music helps me in many situations, and I would like to do the same for people... to be reminded that they're not alone.

"There were moments when I was writing the record, or I would listen back to something and be like, 'That might be a bit too private'. But nothing is as scary as what I've been through over the last two [or] three years behind closed doors. So I'm not frightened."

While Adele’s U.S. special aired over the weekend, the UK can expect their own live special this weekend. An Audience With Adele will air on ITV on November 21.