Watch the first-look trailers for Adele's US TV special: ‘Adele: One Night Only’

Adele has both a US and a UK TV special due to air in the coming weeks. Picture: CBS

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

CBS have released two separate trailers for Adele's upcoming US TV special: 'Adele: One Night Only'

This Sunday (14th November), the two-hour TV performance Adele: One Night Only will air on US television station CBS.

The special will feature live performances from Adele as well as a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey from the legendary broadcaster's own "rose garden".

It comes ahead of Adele's fourth album 30 which is set for release on 30th November.

The first single from her upcoming album 'Easy On Me' has already broken numerous records, and has sent her long-time fans into overdrive.

Now those expectant fans have been given a glimpse of the impending special with two official trailers, which you can see below:

Talking to Oprah within the snippet, Adele says: "It will look really elegant, and then I’ll tell a load of filthy jokes".

The grandiose performance which was was filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California will be "a real sort of whiplash for ’em" Adele jokes in reference to her fans.

The trailers show the North London sensation singing to an intimate audience of famous friends which includes Lizzo.

She's performing renditions of both 'Skyfall' and 'Rolling In The Deep' as Winfrey confirms that it'll be “a very special night”.

Adele performs songs both new and old in her US TV special. Picture: CBS

Adele's fourth album 30 is out this month. Picture: CBS

Her US TV special comes ahead of a UK TV special, An Audience With Adele, which is scheduled to air the following week on 21st November.

Next summer, Adele will make her UK live comeback after five years with two headline appearances at British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

The insane demand for tickets caused the website to crash, and both shows subsequently sold out.