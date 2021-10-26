Adele announces massive BST Hyde Park shows in 2022, and crashes her website with demand

Adele announces BST Hyde Park shows. Picture: Adele

By Tom Eames

Adele has announced one of the biggest live shows of her career, and demand for tickets is clearly already very high.

Adele’s website crashed this morning (October 26) as she announced her first UK live shows since 2017.

The singer revealed that she would be performing at BST Hyde Park on July 1 and 2, 2022.

“Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii,” she tweeted, with a link to pre-sale tickets on her website.

However, fans reported online that they were unable to open the website, as too many people tried grabbing tickets.

One fan tweeted: “Given how difficult I’ve just found it to sign up for the presale for Adele’s London concert, I’m not holding out much hope for actually getting tickets, but, well, SO EXCITING!”

Presale tickets opened at 8am today, with tickets for those who sign up going on sale on Thursday (October 28) at 10am.

Tickets will then go on general sale at 10am on Saturday (30 October).

Adele's live show announcement comes as she prepares to release her fourth studio album 30 next month.

The album's first single 'Easy On Me' has already hit number one, setting a new record for week one chart sales previously held by Ed Sheeran’s 'Shape Of You'.

