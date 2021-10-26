Adele announces massive BST Hyde Park shows in 2022, and crashes her website with demand

26 October 2021, 09:39

Adele announces BST Hyde Park shows
Adele announces BST Hyde Park shows. Picture: Adele

By Tom Eames

Adele has announced one of the biggest live shows of her career, and demand for tickets is clearly already very high.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adele’s website crashed this morning (October 26) as she announced her first UK live shows since 2017.

The singer revealed that she would be performing at BST Hyde Park on July 1 and 2, 2022.

“Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii,” she tweeted, with a link to pre-sale tickets on her website.

However, fans reported online that they were unable to open the website, as too many people tried grabbing tickets.

One fan tweeted: “Given how difficult I’ve just found it to sign up for the presale for Adele’s London concert, I’m not holding out much hope for actually getting tickets, but, well, SO EXCITING!”

Presale tickets opened at 8am today, with tickets for those who sign up going on sale on Thursday (October 28) at 10am.

Tickets will then go on general sale at 10am on Saturday (30 October).

Read more: Adele says piece of Céline Dion's used chewing gum is her "proudest possession"

Adele's live show announcement comes as she prepares to release her fourth studio album 30 next month.

The album's first single 'Easy On Me' has already hit number one, setting a new record for week one chart sales previously held by Ed Sheeran’s 'Shape Of You'.

Meanwhile, Adele has named country star Chris Stapleton as the one singer she would love to duet with more than anyone else.

More from Adele

See more More from Adele

Adele in 2015

Adele facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, parents, children and net worth revealed
Adele's 10 best songs so far, ranked

Adele's 10 best songs so far, ranked

5 spine-chilling supernatural stories from music legends to give you a fright this Halloween

5 spine-chilling supernatural stories from music legends to give you a fright this Halloween

Features

Adele wants to duet with Chris Stapleton

Adele names Chris Stapleton as the one singer she really wants to duet with
Adele's most treasured worldly possession is a framed piece of Céline Dion's used chewing gum?

Adele says piece of Céline Dion's used chewing gum is her "proudest possession"
Adele went undercover to surprise a group of Adele impersonators for a TV show

The emotional day Adele went in disguise to surprise a group of Adele impersonators
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bee Gees member Barry Gibb claims to have seen ghosts of his brothers Robin and Andy

Bee Gees: Barry Gibb and wife Linda claim to have seen ghosts of Robin and Andy

Bee Gees

Monster Mash

The bizarre story of 'Monster Mash': Smash hit Halloween song celebrates 58 goulish years

Music

Michael Jackson and Ray Parker Jr

The 10 greatest (and scariest) Halloween songs of all time

Song Lists

Cissy Houston facts: Singer’s age, children, husband and career revealed

Cissy Houston facts: Whitney Houston's mother's age, children, husband and career revealed

Music

Watch as Rod Stewart gives heartwarming pep-talk to his young son’s football team

Watch as Rod Stewart gives heartwarming pep-talk to his young son’s football team

Rod Stewart