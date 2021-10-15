Listen to Adele's brand new song 'Easy on Me' in full

15 October 2021, 00:59

Adele's Easy on Me
Adele's Easy on Me. Picture: Adele/Columbia

By Tom Eames

Adele has unveiled her brand new single 'Easy on Me', and it's a stunning piano-driven ballad that's bound to be a classic before you know it.

'Easy on Me' is Adele's first new release since she brought out her 25 album in late 2015.

Listen to the song in full below:

After six long years, and much speculation, Adele will finally release her long-awaited new album in late 2021.

Confirmed to be titled 30, the album will be released on November 19.

Adele announced: “I’ve learned a lot of blistering truths about myself along the way.

“I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself if new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go so far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out.”

Easy On Me’ was previewed for the first time by Adele during an Instagram live chat last week.

Adele caught viewers off guard during the live stream and the singer-songwriter mentioned that she could get into trouble with her team for playing the track before its release on Friday (October 15).

While the song was playing, there was a clear metaphor in the lyrics as Adele compared her feelings to a river.

Adele's new album for 2021: When will '30' released and what songs will appear?

"There is no gold in this river that I've been washing my hands in forever,” the ‘Easy On Me’ lyrics read.

"I know there is hope in these waters but I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in the silence, baby let me..."

Following on from her recent divorce, Adele also confirmed that her recent experiences were the inspiration for her new album.

"What’s my next album going to be based on? Divorce, babe, divorce," Adele added.

