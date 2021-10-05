Adele announces new single 'Easy on Me' with new video teaser - watch now

Adele's 'Easy on Me' video. Picture: Adele

By Tom Eames

Adele has officially confirmed her comeback after what feels like decades of anticipation of new music.

The British singer-songwriter has announced that her new single 'Easy on Me' will be released on October 15.

Watch her teaser for the music video below:

Easy On Me - October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy — Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021

The teaser sees Adele playing a cassette with 'Easy on Me' written on it, before a piano ballad begins playing as she drives off in a car.

Sheet music can then be seen billowing out onto the road as she drives away.

Adele's long-awaited fourth album is expected to be called 30, and is set to be released in late 2021.

Earlier this week, mysterious billboards with the number '30' began appearing around the world, with fans immediately pondering whether this could be connected to Adele's next album title.

THE START OF A NEW ADELE ERA #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/3DBAGB2yHY — fran (@hypnoticpaulson) October 4, 2021

The billboards appeared in cities including London, New York City and Paris. Some were also beamed onto landmarks including the Louvre and the Empire State Building.

Sure enough, Adele's official social accounts then switched to the matching style, appearing to confirm that this may be the title for album number four.