Adele names Chris Stapleton as the one singer she really wants to duet with

Adele wants to duet with Chris Stapleton. Picture: Vogue/Alamy

By Tom Eames

So far in Adele's career, one thing she has not felt the need to do on her albums is collaborate with other singers on tracks.

In fact, apart from teaming up with Daniel Merriweather on his 2009 album Love & War, Adele has not released any official duets with other artists.

But that doesn't necessarily mean she won't decide to record a duet in the future.

Adele has now revealed the one artist she would love to duet with more than any other, and it's not necessarily who you might have expected.

When asked as part of Vogue's '73 Questions' feature, one of the questions was “Who would be your dream duet partner?", to which she replied, “Chris Stapleton, Whoa.”

While sadly she didn't elaborate on why she would love to duet with Chris, fans would no doubt love to hear what such a song would sound like.

Adele previously recorded Stapleton’s song 'If It Hadn’t Been For Love' as a bonus track for her 21 album.

43-year-old Chris Stapleton has become one of the most popular country singers of the past decade, thanks to songs such as 'Tennessee Whiskey' and writing songs for artists including Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney.

Adele recently unveiled her latest single 'Easy on Me', which has already broken records as one of the best-selling songs of 2021. Her long-awaited fourth album 30 will be released on November 19.