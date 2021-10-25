Adele names Chris Stapleton as the one singer she really wants to duet with

25 October 2021, 16:09 | Updated: 25 October 2021, 17:27

Adele wants to duet with Chris Stapleton
Adele wants to duet with Chris Stapleton. Picture: Vogue/Alamy

By Tom Eames

So far in Adele's career, one thing she has not felt the need to do on her albums is collaborate with other singers on tracks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In fact, apart from teaming up with Daniel Merriweather on his 2009 album Love & War, Adele has not released any official duets with other artists.

But that doesn't necessarily mean she won't decide to record a duet in the future.

Adele has now revealed the one artist she would love to duet with more than any other, and it's not necessarily who you might have expected.

When asked as part of Vogue's '73 Questions' feature, one of the questions was “Who would be your dream duet partner?", to which she replied, “Chris Stapleton, Whoa.”

While sadly she didn't elaborate on why she would love to duet with Chris, fans would no doubt love to hear what such a song would sound like.

Adele previously recorded Stapleton’s song 'If It Hadn’t Been For Love' as a bonus track for her 21 album.

Read more: The emotional day Adele went in disguise to surprise a group of Adele impersonators

43-year-old Chris Stapleton has become one of the most popular country singers of the past decade, thanks to songs such as 'Tennessee Whiskey' and writing songs for artists including Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney.

Adele recently unveiled her latest single 'Easy on Me', which has already broken records as one of the best-selling songs of 2021. Her long-awaited fourth album 30 will be released on November 19.

More from Adele

See more More from Adele

Adele in 2015

Adele facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, parents, children and net worth revealed
Adele's 10 best songs so far, ranked

Adele's 10 best songs so far, ranked

Adele's most treasured worldly possession is a framed piece of Céline Dion's used chewing gum?

Adele says piece of Céline Dion's used chewing gum is her "proudest possession"
Adele went undercover to surprise a group of Adele impersonators for a TV show

The emotional day Adele went in disguise to surprise a group of Adele impersonators
Adele's Easy on Me

Listen to Adele's brand new song 'Easy on Me' in full

Adele releases her new album '30' in November

Adele's new album for 2021: When will '30' released and what songs will appear?

Features

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Michael J Fox recreates iconic Back to the Future performance with Sting at charity event

Michael J Fox recreates iconic Back to the Future performance with Sting at charity event

TV & Film

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart UK tour 2022: Dates, locations, tickets and more details confirmed

Rod Stewart

Céline Dion sang through the pain barrier during her Olympic opening ceremony performance.

When Celine Dion powered through pain to perform rousing rendition of 'The Power Of The Dream'

Celine Dion

Genesis Perform At The The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Genesis announce rescheduled London O2 dates for their farewell tour in 2022

Music

Ed Sheeran tests positive for coronavirus - but says he will gig from home