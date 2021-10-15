The emotional day Adele went in disguise to surprise a group of Adele impersonators

15 October 2021, 14:20

Adele went undercover to surprise a group of Adele impersonators for a TV show
Adele went undercover to surprise a group of Adele impersonators for a TV show. Picture: BBC

Adele has always gone above and beyond for her fans.

While Adele may be known for bringing supporters up on stage at concerts and meeting audience members before shows, it's less widely known that the star once went undercover to give some of her biggest fans the surprise of their lives.

Back in 2016, the 'Hello' singer appeared on a TV special with Graham Norton, where he hosted a fake TV show called My Adele.

See more: Adele shares emotional video on Grenfell fire's third anniversary as singer demands justice

Professional Adele impersonators arrived from all across the U.K for the chance to appear on the show and compete to be the best at mimicking the star - without realising the real Adele was actually amongst them.

The singer spent hours in hair and make-up and emerged completely unrecognisable with a fake nose and chin to a gobsmacked Graham Norton. "That's amazing!" he cries as Adele emerges.

In a bid to throw her fans off the scent, Adele wears long gloves "to hide her tattoos" and announces her new persona is called Jenny Crugg.

See more: Adele shows off tiny waist in stunning outfit after three-stone weight loss

Jenny "works as a nanny" and speaks with a "calm and slow" voice, Adele says, "Because my voice is fast and harsh", she laughs.

Adele spent hours in hair and make-up to achieve her undercover look
Adele spent hours in hair and make-up to achieve her undercover look. Picture: BBC
Adele revealed her new look to a gobsmacked Graham Norton
Adele revealed her new look to a gobsmacked Graham Norton. Picture: BBC

The incredible footage then shows the real Adele standing among the other contestants - all dressed up to look like her - as she chats and introduces herself.

One-by-one each singer goes on stage to sing 'Make You Feel My Love', while a clearly moved Adele watches each performance from the sidelines.

Read more: Adele announces split from husband after three years of marriage

When all impersonators have sung, it's time for "Jenny" - the real Adele - to sing.

Adele stands by the side of the stage watching the other impersonators perform and socialising with the other contestants
Adele (far right) stands by the side of the stage watching the other impersonators perform and socialising with the other contestants. Picture: BBC
The real Adele gets on stage to perform her hit song 'Make You Feel My Love'
The real Adele gets on stage to perform her hit song 'Make You Feel My Love'. Picture: BBC

After a false start where she misses the cue to come in, Adele starts to sing her hit song and it isn't long before the group realise it's really their idol on stage.

The real Adele then slips off her shoes - one of her famous moves on stage - and smiles to the audience, giving them a clue it's really her.

Read more: Adele's new album for 2020: When will it be released and what is it called?

As Adele gets halfway through her performance, each of her impersonators have now cottoned on to the realisation that it's really her and the emotional group sing and cry to the music.

The impersonators were stunned when they realised the real Adele was among them
The impersonators were stunned when they realised the real Adele was among them. Picture: BBC
Once the secret is out, Adele is joined on stage by her impersonators to sing as a group
Once the secret is out, Adele is joined on stage by her impersonators so they can sing together as a group. Picture: BBC

In the end, Adele meets and hugs each of her impersonators individually and ends with a big group sing-a-long on stage with the visibly moved group of women.

"I'm gobsmacked, I can't actually believe it," one of them said at the end of the show.

With another impersonator smiling and saying: "As soon as she opened her mouth, you could just tell [it was Adele]. You can't mimic like that."

More from Adele

See more More from Adele

Adele in 2015

Adele facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, parents, children and net worth revealed
Adele's 10 best songs so far, ranked

Adele's 10 best songs so far, ranked

Adele's Easy on Me

Listen to Adele's brand new song 'Easy on Me' in full

Adele releases her new album '30' in November

Adele's new album for 2021: When will '30' released and what songs will appear?

Features

Adele on Instagram live discussing new single 'Easy On Me'

Adele teases new track ‘Easy On Me’ on Instagram ahead of its release
Adele's 'Easy on Me' video

Adele announces new single 'Easy on Me' with new video teaser - watch now
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Michael Jackson / Aretha Franklin / Stevie Wonder

10 powerful songs about Black History: From Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and more

Music

The Beatles: Get Back

The Beatles: Get Back miniseries gets a stunning new trailer

Beatles

James McVey on Smooth Country

James McVey joins Smooth Country to host five-part 'A-Z of Country Music'

Country

Westlife / Wild Dreams / credit: Matt Holyoak

Westlife announce “uplifting” new album Wild Dreams

Westlife

Deon Estus and George Michael

Wham! and George Michael bass player Deon Estus dies, aged 65

George Michael