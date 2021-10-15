The emotional day Adele went in disguise to surprise a group of Adele impersonators

Adele went undercover to surprise a group of Adele impersonators for a TV show. Picture: BBC

Adele has always gone above and beyond for her fans.

While Adele may be known for bringing supporters up on stage at concerts and meeting audience members before shows, it's less widely known that the star once went undercover to give some of her biggest fans the surprise of their lives.

Back in 2016, the 'Hello' singer appeared on a TV special with Graham Norton, where he hosted a fake TV show called My Adele.

Professional Adele impersonators arrived from all across the U.K for the chance to appear on the show and compete to be the best at mimicking the star - without realising the real Adele was actually amongst them.

The singer spent hours in hair and make-up and emerged completely unrecognisable with a fake nose and chin to a gobsmacked Graham Norton. "That's amazing!" he cries as Adele emerges.

In a bid to throw her fans off the scent, Adele wears long gloves "to hide her tattoos" and announces her new persona is called Jenny Crugg.

Jenny "works as a nanny" and speaks with a "calm and slow" voice, Adele says, "Because my voice is fast and harsh", she laughs.

Adele spent hours in hair and make-up to achieve her undercover look. Picture: BBC

Adele revealed her new look to a gobsmacked Graham Norton. Picture: BBC

The incredible footage then shows the real Adele standing among the other contestants - all dressed up to look like her - as she chats and introduces herself.

One-by-one each singer goes on stage to sing 'Make You Feel My Love', while a clearly moved Adele watches each performance from the sidelines.

When all impersonators have sung, it's time for "Jenny" - the real Adele - to sing.

Adele (far right) stands by the side of the stage watching the other impersonators perform and socialising with the other contestants. Picture: BBC

The real Adele gets on stage to perform her hit song 'Make You Feel My Love'. Picture: BBC

After a false start where she misses the cue to come in, Adele starts to sing her hit song and it isn't long before the group realise it's really their idol on stage.

The real Adele then slips off her shoes - one of her famous moves on stage - and smiles to the audience, giving them a clue it's really her.

As Adele gets halfway through her performance, each of her impersonators have now cottoned on to the realisation that it's really her and the emotional group sing and cry to the music.

The impersonators were stunned when they realised the real Adele was among them. Picture: BBC

Once the secret is out, Adele is joined on stage by her impersonators so they can sing together as a group. Picture: BBC

In the end, Adele meets and hugs each of her impersonators individually and ends with a big group sing-a-long on stage with the visibly moved group of women.

"I'm gobsmacked, I can't actually believe it," one of them said at the end of the show.

With another impersonator smiling and saying: "As soon as she opened her mouth, you could just tell [it was Adele]. You can't mimic like that."