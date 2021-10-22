Adele says piece of Céline Dion's used chewing gum is her "proudest possession"

Adele's most treasured worldly possession is a framed piece of Céline Dion's used chewing gum? Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

British singer Adele has revealed her most treasured item, and let's say it's not exactly what you'd expect.

Adele has revealed that she owns a used piece of Céline Dion's chewing gum.

Not that owning someone's discarded gum is odd enough in itself, it's also framed with Adele claiming it's her "proudest possession".

In the latest edition of Vogue‘s ’73 Questions’ series, Adele was asked what is her most prized possession, and her answer wasn't exactly typical.

Do you think Céline Dion knew where her used gum ended up? (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The global star who releases her long-awaited third album 30 next month invited Vogue into her LA mansion, where she presents the picture frame to the interviewer during the tour of her home.

Inside the picture frame there's a piece of paper bearing Dion’s gum and a handwritten note, to which Adele gushes: "It’s pretty amazing."

“James Corden, who’s a friend of mine but also does ‘Carpool Karaoke’, which I did, he did it with Céline [Dion] and knew how much of a fan of hers I was," she explains, "and so he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and framed it for me."

"It’s my proudest possession!" she emphatically adds afterwards.

Given the amount of riches Adele has amassed throughout her stellar career, it is kind of fitting that the grounded, Tottenham-born singer holds an old bit of chewing gum spat out by her favourite artist so dear.

Last Friday Adele released her highly-anticipated comeback single 'Easy On Me' having teased it for several weeks prior.

It's already gone on to become one of the biggest singles of the year.

Her new album 30 is said to have been written about the time she was going through her split from her ex-husband Simon Konecki, who divorced in 2019.

Adele herself says the album contains the best lyrics she's ever written, and we've only got until 19th November to wait to hear it for ourselves.