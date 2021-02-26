Prince Harry raps 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' theme tune in James Corden interview - video

By Tom Eames

A bold move from Prince Harry, as he decided to rap the lyrics to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air while enjoying a day out with James Corden in a new interview.

In a segment for James Corden's US chat show, James gave the Duke of Sussex a tour around Los Angeles from an open-top double-decker bus.

To make the prince feel like he was back home, James provided an afternoon tea while they went on their bus tour.

When the pair stopped off at the house where the 1990s sitcom starring Will Smith was filmed, James asked Prince Harry if he knew the famous theme song.

Proving that even the royal family watch TV, Harry then rapped the theme tune. Wath the moment above.

Prince Harry and James Corden. Picture: CBS

The pair also knocked on the door of the show's house, with James asking the current owner how much she would sell it to Prince Harry and Meghan for.

James joked: "Think how cool it would be to go I’m a Prince, I live in the house of the Fresh Prince."

The interview aired after it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be appearing in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. The 90-minute interview will air next month, just weeks after it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan had stepped down from official Royal duties.

The couple are currently expecting their second child together.