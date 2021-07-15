The unofficial Celine Dion biopic: What is ‘Aline’ about and how can I watch it?

By Naomi Bartram

Everything you need to know about the Celine Dion biopic, Aline – including the release date, synopsis, cast and music...

Celine Dion fans rejoice, because a new movie depicting the life of the singer has been made.

Simply titled Aline, the unofficial biopic stars a fictional Canadian singer called Aline Dieu and follows the rise of the young singer before she is discovered for her incredible voice.

While the French-language film has no mention of Celine herself, it is described as a ‘freely inspired fiction’ based on Dion’s life.

Confused? Us too, so here’s everything you need to know about the unofficial Celine Dion biopic…

Celine Dion hasn't commented on the unofficial biopic. Picture: Alamy

What is Aline about?

The film was originally going to be called The Power of Love, with permission granted by Celine Dion herself, but this was later changed.

In the trailer, we see a young singer starting from humble beginnings before being taken under the wing of a much older manager, Guy-Claude.

This is very similar to Celine herself, who ended up marrying her manager René Angélil.

Confusingly, while the title card in the trailer mentions that the film is based on Dion's life, the film uses the name Aline Dieu.

Valerie Lemercier is the lead in Aline. Picture: Alamy

Who stars in Aline?

French actress Valerie Lemercier takes the lead in Aline, and also directed the movie.

She spoke about the project two years ago, saying: "I discovered the strength of their love story and their great humour, and I better understood how the alchemy of their three individual ambitions made an unwanted, little girl the greatest star on the planet."

Sylvain Marcel plays Guy-Claude Kamar, while Danielle Fichaud has taken the role of Sylvette Dieu and Roc Lafortune plays Anglomard Dieu.

Other stars include Dylan Raffin, Antoine Vézina, Pascale Desrochers, Jean-Noël Brouté and Victoria Sio.

Celine Dion's manager approved Aline. Picture: Alamy

What songs are in Aline?

Most of the songs in the film are Celine’s covers, including ‘River Deep, Mountain High,’ ‘What a Wonderful World,’ and ‘Nature Boy.’

There’s also a lot of her French work in there as well, as well as her classic ‘My Heart Will Go On.’

When is Aline released and how can I watch it?

The film will be released in autumn in France, while it is expected to hit other European countries later this year.

What has Celine Dion said about Aline?

Celine Dion has not yet commented on the film, but it is said to have her blessing via the artist’s French manager.