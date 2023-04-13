Celine Dion's 10 best ever songs, ranked

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Celine Dion released her first album back in 1981 when she was just 12 years old and has had an incredible career ever since.

Celine became a household name when she won the Eurovision Song Contest at 20 years old, representing Switzerland with her track 'Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi'

In the 1990s, with the help of her manager and later husband, Rene Angelil, she achieved international fame, releasing several English albums. She remains one of the best-selling artists of all time with album sales of over 200 million copies worldwide.

To celebrate her amazing career, we've picked just 10 of her greatest hits - is your favourite here? 

  1. Tell Him (with Barbra Streisand)

    Céline Dion & Barbra Streisand - Tell Him (1997) HD

    The ultimate diva-off.

    When Barbra Streisand was reluctant to perform 'I Finally Found Someone' at the 1997 Academy Awards, Celine agreed to step in.

    Streisand thanked her afterwards and said that next time they should sing together. Rene Angelil called up David Foster and had him write a duet for the pair.

  2. The Beauty and the Beast (with Peabo Bryson)

    Celine Dion & Peabo Bryson - Beauty And The Beast (HQ Official Music Video)

    At this stage of her career, Celine had only just begun to learn English, however, Rene Angelil put her forward for the duet and Alan Menken approved.

    She sang it with American singer Peabo Bryson, and it was a top ten hit in the UK.

  3. Falling Into You

    Céline Dion - Falling Into You (Official Remastered HD Video)

    This song is a cover of a single by Argentine singer Marie-Claire D'Ubaldo, which was released in 1994. It was a top ten hit in the UK for Celine.

    She later said of the song: "It never became a big song for the stage; it is too sweet, too subtle to move a crowd. But it is, in my opinion, one of the thrillest songs on the album Falling into You."

    Thrillest?

  4. All By Myself

    Céline Dion - All By Myself (Official Remastered HD Video)

    This song was originally released by American artist Eric Carmen in 1975, but was covered by Celine for her album Falling into You.

    It remains a favourite for all the brokenhearted eating varying amounts of ice cream ever since.

  5. Immortality (with Bee Gees)

    Céline Dion - Immortality (Official Video) ft. Bee Gees

    This song was composed especially for Celine by the Bee Gees and it features the famous trio on backing vocals.

    It gave Celine and the Gibb brothers yet another top five single in the UK.

  6. The Power of Love

    Céline Dion - The Power Of Love (Official Video)

    The original version of this song was a number one hit for Jennifer Rush in 1984, and was covered by many singers, but none as successfully as Celine Dion.

    Her take on it went to number one in the States.

  7. My Heart Will Go On

    Céline Dion - My Heart Will Go On (Love Theme from 'Titanic')

    Taken from the soundtrack to Titanic, this is Celine's most successful hit so far, and it went to number one all around the world. It won numerous awards including the Oscar for Best Original Song and five Grammys including Song of the Year. 

    Dion said retrospectively "'My Heart Will Go On' gave me the opportunity to be associated with a classic that will live forever".

  8. Because You Loved Me

    Celine Dion Because You Loved Me

    This song was written by Diane Warren as the theme song to the film Up Close & Personal. It was nominated for three Grammys including Song of the Year, but sadly didn't win any of them.

    The song's lyrics revolve around the protagonist thanking a loyal loved one for protecting her throughout her life, and making her who she is today. Warren said that the song was a tribute to her father.

  9. It's All Coming Back to Me Now

    Céline Dion - It's All Coming Back to Me Now (Official Extended Remastered HD Video)

    This song was written by Jim Steinman and was inspired by Wuthering Heights. It was his attempt to write "the most passionate, romantic song" he could.

    Originally by Pandora's Box, Meat Loaf wanted to record it for years, and finally released his own version in 2006.

  10. Think Twice

    Céline Dion - Think Twice (Official Video)

    This song topped the charts in the UK and went on to become one of the biggest-selling records of all time.

    Despite reaching number one across many European countries, it was not a hit in America. It was co-written by King Crimson's Peter Sinfield and... Bucks Fizz producer Andy Hill!

