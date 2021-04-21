Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed

21 April 2021, 11:05

Meat Loaf
Meat Loaf. Picture: Getty

Meat Loaf is best known for his powerful singing voice and eccentric personality, but just who is the man behind the persona? Read on for everything you need to know about the 'Bat Out Of Hell' singing sensation.

  1. How old is Meat Loaf and where is he from?

    Meat Loaf Farewell UK Tour - London
    Meat Loaf Farewell UK Tour - London. Picture: Getty

    Meat Loaf was born on September 27, 1947 in Dallas, Texas. He celebrated hiss 73rd birthday in 2020.

    He was the only child of Wilma Artie, a school teacher, and Orvis Wesley Aday, a former police officer who went into business with his wife in selling cough medicine.

  2. What is Meat Loaf's real name?

    Meat Loaf's real name is Marvin Lee Aday but contrary to popular belief, the singer has had the nickname since he was a child.

    Speaking to Oprah in 2016, Meat Loaf explained that he was "born bright red" and his father called him Meat because he looked like “nine and a half pounds of ground chuck.”

    The second part of his nickname came about when he was thirteen and accidently stood on his sports coach's foot, causing him to say: “Get off my foot, you hunk of meat loaf!” - and the name stuck.

  3. What are Meat Loaf's most famous songs?

    Meat Loaf's 1977 album Bat Out of Hell went platinum with songs such as 'Paradise by the Dashboard Light' and 'Two Out of Three Ain't Bad' becoming huge hits for the star.

    His 1993 hit 'I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)' from the album Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell reached number one in 28 countries including the UK and USA.

    The seven minute long music video for the song, inspired by Beauty and The Beast and The Phantom Of The Opera, has become a cult classic.

    Alongside singing, Meat Loaf has also appeared in various films throughout his career including The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club and Wayne's World.

    His net worth is reported to be $25 million.

  4. Is Meat Loaf married and does he have children?

    Meat Loaf has a step-daughter Pearl Aday, who was a young girl when Meat Loaf met and married her mother, Leslie G. Edmonds.

    Meat Loaf pictured in 1999 with (L to R) wife Leslie and daughters Pearl and Amanda Aday
    Meat Loaf pictured in 1999 with (L to R) wife Leslie and daughters Pearl and Amanda Aday. Picture: Getty

    The pair had another daughter Amanda Aday, and sadly divorced in 2001.

    Pearl, 45, is a vocalist herself who has worked as a back-up singer for Mötley Crüe and Amanda, 39, is an actress best known for her role as Dora in HBO's Carnivàle.

    Meat Loaf married his current wife Deborah Gillespie in 2007 and the couple split their time between L.A and Austin, Texas.

