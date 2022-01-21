'Bat Out of Hell' singer Meat Loaf has died, aged 74

By Tom Eames

Meat Loaf, the legendary singer and actor who had massive hits with 'Bat Out of Hell' and 'I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)' - has died aged 74.

The rock icon - born Marvin Lee Aday - passed away Thursday night (January 20) with his wife Deborah by his side.

Meat Loaf's agent Michael Greene confirmed that his daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends also said their goodbyes during the last 24 hours.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” Meat Loaf’s family said in a statement.

“From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

The singer sold over 100 million albums worldwide - with Bat Out of Hell still one of the top 10 best-sellers of all time.

He also appeared in movies such as Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World.

Meat Loaf was known for his incredibly powerful and wide-ranging voice, and his theatrical live shows. His Bat Out of Hell trilogy—Bat Out of Hell, Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, and Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose - sold over 65 million albums worldwide alone.

He earned a Grammy Award for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for the song 'I'd Do Anything for Love', and he was particularly popular in Europe, especially the UK, where he received the 1994 Brit Award for best-selling album and single.

His other famous songs included 'You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth', 'Two Out of Three Ain't Bad' and 'I'd Lie for You and That's the Truth'.