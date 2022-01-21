When Meat Loaf helped save fan from a coma after recording sweet message

21 January 2022, 15:24 | Updated: 21 January 2022, 16:11

Meat Loaf meets fan Craig
Meat Loaf meets fan Craig. Picture: BBC

By Tom Eames

Meat Loaf was known for his monstrous stage presence and larger-than-life rock anthems.

But he also had a softer side, and was known to be particularly kind to his loyal fans over the years.

We've uncovered just one example of how Meat Loaf supported his fans in times of need, in which he appeared on a British chat show hosted by Carol Smillie.

In the segment, guest Jean Hayes tells Meat Loaf how her son Craig had been in a coma for three months after a motorbike accent, and that Meat Loaf had been kind enough to record a voicemail to send him his support.

Jean explained how they played the message over and over for Craig while he was in a coma, and the young fan had even been mouthing the words to 'Bat Out of Hell' while still asleep.

12 years on, Meat Loaf is then surprised by Craig appearing with a clean bill of health, and the pair shake hands and catch up together on the sofa.

Meat Loaf then said: "I have said if there was a reason I think I was put on this Earth to record Bat Out of Hell, those are the reasons.

"That's more of a reward than selling records."

Watch the moment below:

Meat Loaf sadly passed away aged 74 on January 20, 2021.

Cher, Bonnie Tyler, Boy George and Slash are among the many stars who have paid tribute to the late rock legend.

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Sharleen Spiteri has been the singer of Texas since 1986.

Sharleen Spiteri facts: Texas singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Shanice

Where is Shanice now? 'I Love Your Smile' singer's age, husband, children and songs revealed
Texas and Sharleen Spiteri's best songs

Texas' 10 best songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Marti Pellow in Emmerdale

When Marti Pellow made his acting debut as himself in Emmerdale
'I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)' is one of Meat Loaf's biggest and most beloved songs.

The Story of... 'I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)' by Meat Loaf

The Story of...

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed
Who is Yoko Ono? All the key facts about the multimedia artists

Yoko Ono facts: Artist's age, children and relationship with John Lennon revealed
Prince Edward in 2017

Prince Edward facts: Earl of Wessex's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed