Celine Dion facts: Singer's age, net worth, boyfriend and children revealed

25 November 2020, 12:48

Celine Dion - London
Celine Dion - London. Picture: Getty

Known to be one of the best singers in the world, we bring you all the facts you need to know about Celine Dion.

  1. How old is Celine Dion and where is she from?

    Celine Marie Claudette Dion was born on March 30, 1968, in Quebec, Canada. She celebrated her 52nd birthday in 2020.

    Celine Dion's reaction to a fan singing at her is hilarious - video

    The youngest of 14 children, Celine joined her parents Adhemar and Therese Dion on the road when she was a baby.

    They formed a singing group called Dion's Family and toured Canada with the children and would later open a piano bar where Celine impressed customers with her singing voice when she was just at 5-years-old.

  2. Does Celine Dion have a partner and children?

    The 79th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
    The 79th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

    After Celine Dion's husband Rene Angelil died in 2016, Celine has been linked to backing dancer Pepe Munoz.

    Celine Dion and her kids pay emotional tribute to late husband at final Las Vegas show

    Celine and Rene were married for 22 years after their wedding in 1994 and until his death and they had three children together.

    19-year-old Rene-Charles Angelil and 9-year-old twin boys Eddy Angelil & Nelson Angelil.

    As of 2020, Celine has been rumoured to be dating 34-year-old Pepe Munoz, but this has yet to be confirmed by the singer.

    Celine Dion and Pepe Munoz
    Celine Dion and Pepe Munoz. Picture: Getty
  3. Premiere Of Disney's "Beauty And The Beast" - Arrivals
    Premiere Of Disney's "Beauty And The Beast" - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

    What is Celine Dion's net worth?

    Celine Dion is one of the most successful musicians in history.

    Her net worth is a reported $800 million and according to Forbes she earnt $37.5 million in 2019 alone.

    Celine Dion's 7 greatest duets of all time

    An incredible half of her wealth has been earned in Las Vegas alone. Since the 2003 opening of her A New Day show, Celine has earned around $400 million performing 70 shows a year.

    Celine has sold 220 million albums during her 30 year career and is also a spokesperson for L'Oreal.

  4. What are Celine Dion's most famous songs?

    Arguably one of the most famous songs in musical history, Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' from the film Titanic, which won the 1998 Oscar for Best Original Song.

    Celine Dion announces UK 'Courage' tour dates for 2020

    The next year at the 1999 Grammy Awards, Celine Dion cleared the boards with 'My Heart Will Go On' winning Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television.

    Other famous songs by Celine include 'Because You Loved Me', 'The Power Of Love', 'That's The Way It Is', Falling Into You' and 'All By Myself'.

    Celine Dion - London
    Celine Dion - London. Picture: Getty

    Read more: Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs, ranked

    Celine has been recognised across the world as one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our time and other awards she has won include seven Billboard Music Awards, six American Music Awards, twenty Juno Awards and forty-five Félix Awards.

