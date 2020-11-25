Known to be one of the best singers in the world, we bring you all the facts you need to know about Celine Dion.

How old is Celine Dion and where is she from? Celine Marie Claudette Dion was born on March 30, 1968, in Quebec, Canada. She celebrated her 52nd birthday in 2020. Celine Dion's reaction to a fan singing at her is hilarious - video The youngest of 14 children, Celine joined her parents Adhemar and Therese Dion on the road when she was a baby. They formed a singing group called Dion's Family and toured Canada with the children and would later open a piano bar where Celine impressed customers with her singing voice when she was just at 5-years-old.