Celine Dion's impression of Cher's 'Believe' is uncannily brilliant

22 December 2022, 13:00

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer stunned onlookers with her impression of Cher singing her 1998 hit song, 'Believe'.
By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Celine Dion doing an impression of Cher singing her hit song 'Believe' is absolutely brilliant.

Celine Dion's powerful singing voice is a force to be reckoned with, but who knew the star had an uncanny ability for singing impressions?

The moment happened when the star appeared on Good Morning Britain on November 15, 2019.

During the sit down chat, Celine Dion started giving some famous impersonations, including Cher and then a stunning rendition of Dolly Parton singing 'Islands In The Stream'.
Celine Dion was being interviewed by Good Morning Britain host Richard Arnold, who also chimed in with his own take on the Dolly Parton song.
The video came just three years before Celine Dion officially announced she was suffering from 'Stiff Person Syndrome'.

Celine told the world in a video message released on December 8, 2022, that she had the incurable neurological disease – which affects just one in a million people – and said she is doing all she can to minimise symptoms.

She explained that she has a "great team of doctors working alongside her" and is being supported by her "precious children".

"I miss you so much I miss seeing all of you being on the stage performing for you I always give 100 percent when I do my show but my condition is now allowing me to give you that right now," she added.

"For me to reach you again I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment and I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery,

"This is my focus and I'm doing everything I can to recuperate."

