This video of Celine Dion singing in 9 different languages is absolutely incredible

29 January 2021, 13:45

Celine Dion has sung in many languages including Japanese, Italian, German and even Latin in her 31-year career.
By Giorgina Ramazzotti

A video compilation of Celine Dion singing in a huge variety of languages including Mandarin, Latin and French showcases the canadian singer's incredible linguistic skills.

A video of Celine Dion singing in nine different languages is proof the star really can do anything.

The Canadian singer may speak French and English at home, but what many people don't realise is that Celine has sung in many other languages including Japanese, Italian, German and even ancient Latin in her 31-year career.

The fan-made video shows clips of Celine singing at stadiums across the world where the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer performs in each country's native language.

The fan-made video shows clips of Celine singing at stadiums across the world where the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer performs in each country's native language. Pictured singing in Italian dialect, Neapolitan.
Celine Dion sings in Mandarin in the video (pictured)
The compilation video opens with Celine singing in Spanish (pictured)
The youngest of 14 children, Celine Dion was born in Charlemagne, Quebec in 1968 and gave her first performance in French, singing 'Du fil, des aiguilles et du coton' at her brother's wedding when she was just five years old.

Her parents formed a singing group called Dion's Family and toured Canada with the children, later opening a piano bar where Celine impressed customers with her singing voice when she was just at 6-years-old.

Celine went on to tour Canada as a teen and was determined to make it as a singer.

Speaking to People Magazine in 1994, the star said: "I missed my family and my home, but I don't regret having lost my adolescence. I had one dream: I wanted to be a singer."

See the video of Celine Dion singing in 9 languages below:

In 1983 Celine (pictured) was the first Canadian artist to get a gold record in France after the success of her single 'D'amour ou d'amitié'
Arguably one of the most famous songs in musical history, Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' from the film Titanic, won the 1998 Oscar for Best Original Song. (pictured in 2015)
In 1983 Celine was the first Canadian artist to get a gold record in France after the success of her single 'D'amour ou d'amitié' and she was catapulted to worldwide fame after winning the Eurovision Song Contest representing Switzerland in 1988.

In 1989, her manager – and future husband – René Angélil sent Celine to the École Berlitz language school in New Jersey to learn English, and soon Celine was releasing songs to the US and UK markets.

Arguably one of the most famous songs in musical history, Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' from the film Titanic, won the 1998 Oscar for Best Original Song.

The next year at the 1999 Grammy Awards, Celine Dion cleared the boards with 'My Heart Will Go On' winning Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television.

Other famous songs by Celine include 'Because You Loved Me', 'The Power Of Love', 'That's The Way It Is', 'Falling Into You' and 'All By Myself' and her smash hit french album Dion chante Plamondon.

