Celine Dion shares heartwarming tribute to son René-Charles on his 21st birthday

26 January 2022, 12:09

Celine Dion shares post about son René-Charles
Celine Dion shares post about son René-Charles. Picture: Alamy/Celine Dion/Instagram

By Tom Eames

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celine Dion has shared a super picture of her son René-Charles as a baby as she paid tribute to him on his 21st birthday.

The 'Think Twice' singer, 53, is a mother to son René-Charles and fraternal twins Eddy and Nelson, shared with her late husband René Angélil, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 73.

Writing on Instagram, Celine uploaded a vintage photo of herself cradling René as a baby after giving birth to him while her husband proudly looked on.

She wrote a sweet caption in both French and English, praising his "intelligence" and "courage".

She said: "21 years of dreams have already passed. We gave you life… Thank you very much for giving us the wonderful gift of becoming your parents.

"Since that day, I’ve been thriving as I watch you grow. Your intelligence, your generosity, your courage, and your great sensitivity never cease to move me.

"We guided you from our dreams, by holding your hand. Keep exploring and above all, listen to your heart knowing that you are always carried by our love, so that now your own dreams can come true."

The singer ended the note by saying: "Happy Birthday René-Charles! Have fun my darling… We adore you! Dad, Mom, Nelson and Eddy xx…"

Celine Dion was recently forced to cancel the remaining shows in her world tour. The Canadian icon revealed that she was recovering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms".

"I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," she wrote.

"There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again.

