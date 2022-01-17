Celine Dion cancels entire US tour due to muscle spasms, with UK tour scheduled for May

17 January 2022, 11:11

By Tom Eames

Celine Dion has said that he has listen to advice from her doctors as she continues treatment for her illness.

While her upcoming shows in the US and Canada have been cancelled, the European leg of her Courage world tour is currently still expected to go ahead, starting in Birmingham in May.

Celine Dion was forced to cancel the remaining shows of her delayed North America tour due to health issues caused by "severe and persistent" muscle spasms.

The Canadian pop icon had performed 52 dates of her Courage world tour before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. She had rescheduled a series of dates for March and April 2022.

Celine Dion is forced to cancel her North American tour
Celine Dion is forced to cancel her North American tour. Picture: Alamy

However, her US and Canada gigs have now been cancelled, while the 53-year-old recovers from treatment. She said that the recovery is "taking longer than she had hoped" and the spasms are "preventing her from performing".

In a statement, Celine said she had been hoping to be "good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient" and follow doctors' advice.

"There's a lot of organising and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road," she said.

"I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again.

"Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me."

As it stands, Celine's European leg of the tour is still scheduled to kick off on May 25, in Birmingham.

