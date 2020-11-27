Whitney Houston and Celine Dion's duet of ‘Greatest Love Of All’ recorded 25 years apart is spectacular

One day after Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012, Celine Dion took the stage at the Grammy Awards to pay tribute to the sensational singer with a rendition of one of her most famous songs. Picture: CBS/SME/Arista/Sony/Corazonazultw

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

An incredible video of Whitney Houston singing 'Greatest Love Of All' in a duet with Celine Dion singing the song 25 years after the original, has resurfaced on YouTube.

One day after Whitney Houston's death on February 11, 2012, Celine Dion took the stage at the Grammy Awards to pay tribute to the sensational singer with a rendition of 'Greatest Love Of All'.

Singing one of Whitney's greatest hits to the mourning audience, Celine's note perfect rendition reminded the world that due to Whitney's untimely death a duet between the world's two greatest singers would never take place - that is, until now.

Ten days after Celine Dion's performance a creative fan created a stunning collaboration video of Dion and Whitney Houston singing 'Greatest Love Of All' as a duet, using footage of the pair filmed an incredible 25 years apart.

One day after Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012, Celine Dion took the stage at the Grammy Awards to pay tribute to the sensational singer with a rendition of 'Greatest Love Of All'. Picture: CBS/SME/Arista/Sony/Corazonazultw

Filmed at Harlem's Apollo Theater in New York City, the music video shows Whitney (pictured) as an adult performer preparing to sing in front of an audience, who then has flashbacks of her time at a talent show as a young performer. Picture: CBS/SME/Arista/Sony/Corazonazultw

The Celine and Whitney collaboration video shows Houston's own stunning performance of 'Greatest Love Of All' at the 1986 Grammy Awards. Picture: CBS/SME/Arista/Sony/Corazonazultw

See more: When Whitney Houston sang the national anthem so powerfully she moved a nation to tears

The recording shows Celine Dion's Grammy tribute interspersed with shots of the song's official music video from 1986.

Filmed at Harlem's Apollo Theater in New York City, the music video shows Whitney as an adult performer preparing to sing in front of an audience, who then has flashbacks of her time at a talent show as a young performer.

The video has a cameo of an actress playing young Whitney and footage of her real mother, Cissy Houston, encouraging her daughter.

Perhaps most strikingly, the Celine and Whitney collaboration video shows Houston's own stunning performance of 'Greatest Love Of All' at the 1986 Grammy Awards - wearing a surprisingly similar dress to Celine Dion's 25 years later.

Whitney Houston had three posthumous chart hits after her death in February 2012 including ‘I Will Always Love You’ and ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)’. Picture: Getty

Originally written by Michael Masser and released by George Benson in 1977, 'Greatest Love Of All' was recorded by Whitney for her self-titled album in December 1984 and released in 1985, topping the charts in US, Australia and Canada and reaching the top 20 in many countries including the UK, Italy and Sweden.

'Greatest Love Of All' is Whitney Houston's third biggest hit after 'I Will Always Love You' and 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)'.

All three songs re-entered the Billboard chart after she died in February 2012 and debuted at numbers 7, 35 and 41, respectively, giving Whitney - one of the greatest singers of all time - three posthumous chart hits in the months after her untimely death.