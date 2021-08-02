Whitney Houston facts: Singer's age, family, children and husband revealed

Whitney Houston was one of the most iconic singers of all time.

One of the best-selling music artists of all time, Whitney's soulful and powerful performances and ever-presence in the charts of the 1980s and 1990s, cemented her as a true legend.

Starting her singing career in church as a child, she became one of the first black women to appear on the cover of Seventeen magazine, and signed to her first record laabel aged 19 under the guidance of Clive Davis.

Her first two albums were massive successes, and she went on to score huge hits with the likes of 'Saving All My Love for You', 'I Have Nothing' and 'I Will Always Love You'.

Whitney was also a successful actress, particularly in the romantic thriller The Bodyguard oppositee Kevin Costner in 1992.

She is the top-selling R&B female artist of the 20th century, and is one of the most successful artists of all time. She won two Emmy Awards, eight Grammy Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards and 22 American Music Awards.