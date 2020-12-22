Stevie Wonder facts: Music icon's age, wife, children, and net worth revealed

22 December 2020, 18:44

Stevie Wonder
Stevie Wonder. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Stevie Wonder is without doubt one of the world's greatest and most loved pop icons.

From his days as a child prodigy at Motown to his transformation into a soul giant, here's all the big info you need about Stevie Wonder:

  1. How old is Stevie Wonder and where is he from?

    Stevie Wonder was born on May 13, 1950. He celebrated his 70th birthday in 2020.

    Real name Stevland Hardaway Morris, he was born in Saginaw, Michigan.

    Read more: Stevie Wonder's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

    He was the third of six children born to Calvin Judkins and songwriter Lula Mae Hardaway.

    When Stevie was four, his mother divorced his father, and moved with her children to Detroit. She also changed her name back to Lula Hardaway, and later changed her son's surname to Morris. Stevie has retained Morris as his legal surname.

  2. How did Stevie Wonder lose his sight?

    Stevie Wonder
    Stevie Wonder. Picture: Getty

    Stevie Wonder arrived six weeks early when he was born.

    Read more: Why is Stevie Wonder blind? How the iconic singer lost his sight

    The stunted growth of blood vessels in the back of his eyes caused his retinas to detach, and the oxygen pumped into his incubator made the condition worse, leaving him permanently blind.

  3. Little Stevie Wonder: How did Stevie Wonder get discovered?

    A member of his local church choir, Stevie mastered piano, harmonica, drums and bass before his teenage years.

    QUIZ: How well do you know Stevie Wonder's song lyrics?

    He auditioned for Motown Records at the age of 11, and founder Berry Gordy later said he was "speechless".

  4. Who is Stevie Wonder married to?

    Stevie Wonder and second wife Kai in 2005
    Stevie Wonder and second wife Kai in 2005. Picture: Getty

    Stevie Wonder has been married three times.

    He was married to Motown singer and collaborator Syreeta Wright from 1970 until their amicable divorce in 1972.

    From 2001 to 2012, he was married to fashion designer Kai Millard.

    In 2017, he married 42-year-old Tomeeka Bracy.

    Stevie Wonder and wife Tomeeka in 2019
    Stevie Wonder and wife Tomeeka in 2019. Picture: Getty

  5. How many children does Stevie Wonder have?

    SStevie Wonder with son Kwame in 2017
    SStevie Wonder with son Kwame in 2017. Picture: Getty

    Stevie has nine children by five different women.

    His first child Aisha was the inspiration for 'Isn't She Lovely', and was born in 1975. Her mother is secretary Yolanda Simmons, who also gave birth to son Keita in 1977.

    He had a son named Mumtaz with Melody McCulley in 1983.

    Stevie Wonder with former partner Kai and their children Kailan and Mandla
    Stevie Wonder with former partner Kai and their children Kailan and Mandla. Picture: Getty

    He has a daughter, Sophia, and a son, Kwame, with a woman whose identity is secret.

    Stevie also has two sons with Kai Millard: Kailand and Mandla.

    He also has two children with wife Tomeeka.

  6. Does Stevie Wonder have a sense of smell?

    On August 6, 1973, Stevie was in a serious car accident while on tour in North Carolina, when the car he was riding in hit the back of a truck.

    This left him in a coma for four days, and resulted in a partial loss of his sense of smell and a temporary loss of sense of taste.

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

