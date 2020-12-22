Stevie Wonder facts: Music icon's age, wife, children, and net worth revealed

Stevie Wonder is without doubt one of the world's greatest and most loved pop icons.

From his days as a child prodigy at Motown to his transformation into a soul giant, here's all the big info you need about Stevie Wonder:

How old is Stevie Wonder and where is he from? Stevie Wonder was born on May 13, 1950. He celebrated his 70th birthday in 2020. Real name Stevland Hardaway Morris, he was born in Saginaw, Michigan. He was the third of six children born to Calvin Judkins and songwriter Lula Mae Hardaway. When Stevie was four, his mother divorced his father, and moved with her children to Detroit. She also changed her name back to Lula Hardaway, and later changed her son's surname to Morris. Stevie has retained Morris as his legal surname.

How did Stevie Wonder lose his sight? Stevie Wonder. Picture: Getty Stevie Wonder arrived six weeks early when he was born. The stunted growth of blood vessels in the back of his eyes caused his retinas to detach, and the oxygen pumped into his incubator made the condition worse, leaving him permanently blind.

Little Stevie Wonder: How did Stevie Wonder get discovered? A member of his local church choir, Stevie mastered piano, harmonica, drums and bass before his teenage years. He auditioned for Motown Records at the age of 11, and founder Berry Gordy later said he was "speechless".

Who is Stevie Wonder married to? Stevie Wonder and second wife Kai in 2005. Picture: Getty Stevie Wonder has been married three times. He was married to Motown singer and collaborator Syreeta Wright from 1970 until their amicable divorce in 1972. From 2001 to 2012, he was married to fashion designer Kai Millard. In 2017, he married 42-year-old Tomeeka Bracy. Stevie Wonder and wife Tomeeka in 2019. Picture: Getty

How many children does Stevie Wonder have? SStevie Wonder with son Kwame in 2017. Picture: Getty Stevie has nine children by five different women. His first child Aisha was the inspiration for 'Isn't She Lovely', and was born in 1975. Her mother is secretary Yolanda Simmons, who also gave birth to son Keita in 1977. He had a son named Mumtaz with Melody McCulley in 1983. Stevie Wonder with former partner Kai and their children Kailan and Mandla. Picture: Getty He has a daughter, Sophia, and a son, Kwame, with a woman whose identity is secret. Stevie also has two sons with Kai Millard: Kailand and Mandla. He also has two children with wife Tomeeka.