Stevie Wonder facts: Music icon's age, wife, children, and net worth revealed

22 December 2020, 18:44
Stevie Wonder is without doubt one of the world's greatest and most loved pop icons.
From his days as a child prodigy at Motown to his transformation into a soul giant, here's all the big info you need about Stevie Wonder:
Stevie Wonder was born on May 13, 1950. He celebrated his 70th birthday in 2020.
Real name Stevland Hardaway Morris, he was born in Saginaw, Michigan.
He was the third of six children born to Calvin Judkins and songwriter Lula Mae Hardaway.
When Stevie was four, his mother divorced his father, and moved with her children to Detroit. She also changed her name back to Lula Hardaway, and later changed her son's surname to Morris. Stevie has retained Morris as his legal surname.
Stevie Wonder arrived six weeks early when he was born.
The stunted growth of blood vessels in the back of his eyes caused his retinas to detach, and the oxygen pumped into his incubator made the condition worse, leaving him permanently blind.
A member of his local church choir, Stevie mastered piano, harmonica, drums and bass before his teenage years.
He auditioned for Motown Records at the age of 11, and founder Berry Gordy later said he was "speechless".
Stevie Wonder has been married three times.
He was married to Motown singer and collaborator Syreeta Wright from 1970 until their amicable divorce in 1972.
From 2001 to 2012, he was married to fashion designer Kai Millard.
In 2017, he married 42-year-old Tomeeka Bracy.
Stevie has nine children by five different women.
His first child Aisha was the inspiration for 'Isn't She Lovely', and was born in 1975. Her mother is secretary Yolanda Simmons, who also gave birth to son Keita in 1977.
He had a son named Mumtaz with Melody McCulley in 1983.
He has a daughter, Sophia, and a son, Kwame, with a woman whose identity is secret.
Stevie also has two sons with Kai Millard: Kailand and Mandla.
He also has two children with wife Tomeeka.
On August 6, 1973, Stevie was in a serious car accident while on tour in North Carolina, when the car he was riding in hit the back of a truck.
This left him in a coma for four days, and resulted in a partial loss of his sense of smell and a temporary loss of sense of taste.
