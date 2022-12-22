Bobby Brown facts: Singer and Whitney Houston husband's age, children, songs and more revealed

Bobby Brown in 1988. Picture: Getty

Bobby Brown was one of the most famous names in music in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

He is known as one of the pioneers of the new jack swing sound - a mix of hip-hop and R&B.

Bobby Brown began his career in the R&B pop group New Edition, from 1978 until his departure in 1985.

Launching a solo career, Bobby Brown had particular success with his second album Don't Be Cruel in 1988, including the number one hit 'My Prerogative' and the Grammy Award-winning 'Every Little Step'.

In 1995, he scored a big UK hit single with the remixed version of his song 'Two Can Play That Game'.

His relationship and marriage to pop superstar Whitney Houston kept the couple in the headlines, with his behaviour and influence on the singer often attracting criticism.